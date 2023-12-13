Uzodimma to Imo people: I appreciate your love

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed gladness over the outpour of prayers and good wishes by the people of Imo State on the occasion of his 65th birthday, assuring them that he will not disappoint their expectations.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Government House Chapel Owerri in a brief remark he gave after the Thanksgiving Mass to mark his birthday.

Governor Uzodimma said he appreciates the love and support Imo people have shown him and his family and more importantly, for believing in him, and promised not to let them down.

However, the Governor who requested Imo people to “understand his ways” and “tolerate” his “short comings” described the day of his birth as ‘’a day of joy in which all will continue to be glad and rejoice.’’

He said it was a delight to worship with the congregation who came for the Mass “in the spirit of God and victory” reminding them that it is the first Service since he received his Certificate of Return for a second term in office after winning in the 27 Local Governments of the State.

Governor Uzodimma who said he observed the spirit of enthusiasm and joy on the faces of the people thanked God for his infinite mercies and kindness to him these past years and used the opportunity to welcome all and sundry to his phased birthday celebrations.

He did not end his remarks without admonishing the congregation and all Imo people to continue to live their lives as Christians they prophessed, doing the things expected of them and repenting of their sins so as to make heaven at last.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Stanley Onyeagba of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish Awommama thanked God for the life of the Governor and his family as a rare gift to the people of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He however urged the Governor to be wary of sycophants who may want to derail his good plans and programmes for Imo people in the second term of his administration.

The Eucharistic Service was presided over by the Cathedral Administrator of Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Rev. Monsignor John Iwe assisted by the representatives of the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri and that of Orlu Diocese.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State, Bishop Eches Divine Eches and other men of God were also in attendance.

Highlights of the celebration were the presentation of birthday gifts and cakes to the Governor.

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Enyinnaya Okoroafor, the APC executives in Imo State led by their Chairman, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, the Choir master, Government House Chapel and the Government House Management and staff led by the Principal Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Irene Chima and the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie led in the presentations.

Present at the Mass Thanksgiving were the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Bola, the Deputy Governor-elect, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Barr. Chukwuma Ekomaru SAN, Federal House members, members of the Imo State House of Assembly, members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council, top Civil Servants among others.