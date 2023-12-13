Uzodimma to Imo people: I appreciate your love

Uzodimma to Imo people: I appreciate your love

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 4:12 pm


Hope Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed gladness over the outpour of prayers and good wishes by the people of Imo State on the occasion of his 65th birthday, assuring them that he will not disappoint their expectations.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Government House Chapel Owerri in a brief remark he gave after the Thanksgiving Mass to mark his birthday.

Governor Uzodimma said he appreciates the love and support Imo people have shown him and his family and more importantly, for believing in him, and promised not to let them down.

However, the Governor who requested Imo people to “understand his ways” and “tolerate” his “short comings” described the day of his birth as ‘’a day of joy in which all will continue to be glad and rejoice.’’

He said it was a delight to worship with the congregation who came for the Mass “in the spirit of God and victory” reminding them that it is the first Service since he received his Certificate of Return for a second term in office after winning in the 27 Local Governments of the State.

Governor Uzodimma who said he observed the spirit of enthusiasm and joy on the faces of the people thanked God for his infinite mercies and kindness to him these past years and used the opportunity to welcome all and sundry to his phased birthday celebrations.

He did not end his remarks without admonishing the congregation and all Imo people to continue to live their lives as Christians they prophessed, doing the things expected of them and repenting of their sins so as to make heaven at last.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Stanley Onyeagba of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish Awommama thanked God for the life of the Governor and his family as a rare gift to the people of Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He however urged the Governor to be wary of sycophants who may want to derail his good plans and programmes for Imo people in the second term of his administration.

The Eucharistic Service was presided over by the Cathedral Administrator of Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Rev. Monsignor John Iwe assisted by the representatives of the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri and that of Orlu Diocese.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State, Bishop Eches Divine Eches and other men of God were also in attendance.

Highlights of the celebration were the  presentation of birthday gifts and cakes to the Governor.

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Enyinnaya Okoroafor, the APC executives in Imo State led by their Chairman, Dr. Macdonald Ebere, the Choir master, Government House Chapel and the Government House Management and staff led by the Principal Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Irene Chima and the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie led in the presentations.

Present at the Mass Thanksgiving were the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Bola, the Deputy Governor-elect, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru and her husband, Barr. Chukwuma Ekomaru SAN, Federal House members, members of the Imo State House of Assembly, members of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council, top Civil Servants among others.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign
    A group photograph with the inmates and a delegation of Rivers NUJ Correspondents' Chapel led by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman and Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman, Chapel Week Organizing Committee, and members of Chapel,Sir Okafor Ofiebor, Emmanuel One, Clarice Azuatalam and Desmond Ejebas 3 hours ago

    Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ 2023 Week: Port Harcourt Orphanage Comences Vocational Programmes
    Bayo Onanuga 4 hours ago

    Amanze Obi’s spiral of lies
    Cheering crowd welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara at flag off of 20,000 housing Units at Mbodo Aluu, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State 6 hours ago

    My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death, 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife
    Dapo Abiodun and Ladi Adebutu 9 hours ago

    Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition and the Joy of Good Justices
    Governor Namadi swearing-in Bar. Fanini as the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Jigawa State at the Council Chamber, Jigawa state Government House on Wednesday 10 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice
    Prof Omotoye Olorode 11 hours ago

    Corruption, Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance