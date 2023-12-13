Union Bank Pledges Improved Access to Capital for Small Businesses at BusinessDay 100 SME Conference

Union Bank of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to providing easy access to capital for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in the country to boost the growth and profitability of the sector.

This assertion was made at the 2023 edition of the ‘Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria’ conference recently hosted by Business Day newspaper.

The event, ‘Accelerating growth for SMEs in an era of uncertainty,’ brought together industry experts, small business owners, policymakers, and other stakeholders in the SME sector to evaluate and spotlight the activities of SMEs in Nigeria.

The well-attended conference included different panel sessions with discussions centered on many issues related to the development of SMEs in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Raising Finance for SMEs panel, Gloria Omereonye, Area Business Executive, Union Bank, shared insights on how SMEs can be supported to access finance.

According to her:

“Access to timely and adequate capital is a major need for small businesses. Creating hassle-free, seamless, and technologically innovative processes for SMEs to receive loans is a big relief for businesses looking to develop and grow their enterprises quickly. At Union Bank, we are always keen to collaborate and support entrepreneurs looking to scale up their small ventures.”

Union Bank is pleased to continue to associate with the Business Day 100 SME Conference, a platform that seeks to showcase the contributions of small and medium-sized enterprises crucial to developing the Nigerian economy.