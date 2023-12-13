Sierra Leone: “Former President Koroma’s Daughter, Dankay, Now a Suspect”- IGP

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Daughter of former President Koroma, Dankay Koroma, has been tagged a suspect by the Inspector General of Police IGP.

IGP Sellu revealed that Dankay, who now resides in London, is being declared wanted and may be extradited from London for interrogations.

Dankay fled Sierra Leone to London, after the 2018 elections won by incumbent President Maada Bio, following allegations of her involvement in the mysterious death of journalist Ibrahim Samura.

A jury however gave a verdict of not guilty in the murder case in 2021. Two other suspected accomplices, who were also standing trial were subsequently acquitted and discharged.

Now being declared a suspect and wanted by the IGP, Dankay is now a fugitive and may likely be extradited from London to Freetown, as there is an extradition treaty between the two countries.

This brings the list of suspects to 81.

Her father, former President Koroma, is yet to comment on Dankay’s inclusion as suspect by the IGP.

The former President, despite being tagged a suspect, is fully cooperating with the ongoing interrogations with the police, with 24 hour surveillance on his restricted movements and entitled to only three family guests and three political associates.

This might be a long trial as more revelations are springing up, in a country beset with huge challenges of underdevelopment, but rich in sub soil resources and vast intellectuals, with the oldest university in Africa, Fourah Bay College.

Former Military Head of Sate, Valentine Strasser, who came to power three days to his 25th birthday in 1992, has added his voice in condemning the coup attempt, stating that “ those found guilty should be appropriately punished”.