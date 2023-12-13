Kano: joint security forces calm political tension in Gwale LGA

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Joint security forces made up of the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) have moved in to quench the political tension in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, North-West Nigeria.

Our Correspondent reports that mysterious fire, believed to have been politically motivated gutted parts of Gwale Local Government Secretariat early Wednesday morning.

The fire incident followed political crisis which was orchestrated by the suspension of the Council chairman by the state House of Assembly, which was later upturned by the Court.

The political crisis further heightened when some violent youths forced themselves into the Secretariat at the late hours of Wednesday morning, pelting stones and clubs at people, apparently in protest over the continued stay of the suspended chairman in office.

However, police, DSS and NSCDC quickly moved in to save the situation.

Confirming the joint operation of security forces in the area, the Spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a Statement signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, urged residents to remain calm as the situation has been put under control.

The statement reads: “The timeframe for suspension of the Chairman of Gwale LGA by the Kano State House of Assembly has elapsed today, Wednesday, 13th December, 2023 and there is a subsisting Court order reinforcing that the Chairman resume work accordingly.

“Earlier this Morning between 0500-0630hrs there was a fire outbreak that torched three offices part of the Secretariat of the Local Government Council Headquarters which include; Community Development, Works and Audit Departments in which the cause is under investigation.

” In order to deter potential criminals around the Area from taking advantage, the Police Command this morning provided adequate security for the Chairman and the Local Government Council Headquarters without a hitch.

” In addition, there was the presence of other security officials including DSS and NSCDC since early morning. At this moment, the Area is calm while joint security operatives are currently providing the desired security.

” Unfortunately, at about 1135hrs some faceless intruders made forceful entry into the Secretariat Complex and turned the place rowdy and began pelting stones at everyone. Consequently, the Police used tear smoke and dispersed the intruders.

” In the overall, the situation is adequately under control as investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incidences is ongoing.

” Furthermore, all residents are advised to keep calm and be rest assured that the Police are on top of the situation and are fully prepared to deal with any person found constituting a threat to national security. Furthermore, members of the public are advised to keep ignoring all pressure groups that are making attempts to ignite confrontation between residents and security agencies in the State.

' Finally, the Commissioner of Police while appreciating the confidence and friendship gesture extended by the good people of the State to the Police Command, also thanked everyone for the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation. The CP further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of which person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”

However, our Correspondent reports that the Kano State Fire Service confirmed the early morning fire that gutted 17 offices in Gwale Local Government Secretariat.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, “we received a distress call at about 03:43 a.m. from Abdullahi Hassan that there was a fire outbreak at Gwale Secretariat. Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 03:46 a.m to bring the fire under control.”