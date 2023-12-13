Kano: Director, two others in police net for selling govt property

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS) in the Kano State Ministry of Water Resources, Abubakar Gambo (49) and two other accomplices have been arrested by the police in Kano for vandalization and criminal misappropriation of high capacity irrigation scheme equipment owned by the state government.

A Statement by the Commends spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that Abubakar, alongside two other accomplices conspired and forged a letter authorizing auction of some high capacity Water Irrigation Pump and Tank which are critical public utility without the proper consent of the Supervising Ministry.

The Statement added that Abubakar was arrested at Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, while Baba Yahaya, Assistant Secretary, Administration; and Nuhu Mansur, former Manager of Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano, were also arrested and all the exhibits recovered by the Police.

Kiyawa said that: “During the investigation, the suspects admitted that they jointly committed the offence and sold the property at the rate of N500,000:00. The proceed of crime: sum of N500,000:00 was also recovered from the said Abubakar Gambo and the case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

