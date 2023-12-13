Kano: Director, two others in police net for selling govt property

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 2:36 pm


CP Gumel of Kano Command

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS) in the Kano State  Ministry of Water Resources, Abubakar Gambo (49) and two other accomplices have been arrested by the police in Kano for vandalization and criminal misappropriation of high capacity irrigation scheme equipment owned by the state government.

A Statement by the Commends spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that Abubakar, alongside two other accomplices conspired and forged a letter authorizing auction of some high capacity Water Irrigation Pump and Tank which are critical public utility without the proper consent of the Supervising Ministry.

The Statement added that  Abubakar  was arrested at Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, while Baba Yahaya, Assistant Secretary, Administration;  and Nuhu Mansur, former Manager of Karefa Water Irrigation Scheme of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano, were also arrested and all the exhibits recovered by the Police.

Kiyawa said that: “During the investigation, the suspects admitted that they jointly committed the offence and sold the property at the rate of N500,000:00. The proceed of crime: sum of N500,000:00 was also recovered from the said Abubakar Gambo and the case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police wish to commend all the public spirited persons in the State for continually supporting the Police in identifying bad elements among them and call on everyone to consider Government Property as theirs and it’s a collective responsibility safeguarding them.

” Finally, the Commissioner of Police while appreciating the confidence and friendship gesture by the good people of the State to the Police Command, also thanked everyone for the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of which person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers:-  08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”

 

 

 

