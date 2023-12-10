The great ewi icon, Olanrewaju Adepoju dies at 83

The great ewi icon, Olanrewaju Adepoju dies at 83

Sunday, December 10, 2023 11:10 pm


Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju

Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju of

By Bimbo Esho

He wrote another message on Facebook, “In memory of my beloved father, Alhaji Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju(ewi exponent), a passionate human rights activist, accomplished author, and gifted poet.

“His life’s work was dedicated to making our country a more just and compassionate place. As we grieve, let’s carry forward his torch of advocacy for a brighter future. Rest in power, Dad.:

Olanrewaju ‘s family also wrote: “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Father, Chief Mas’ud Olanrewaju Adepoju. From Allah we come and unto Him we shall all return.”

According to The Punch report , the family announced that Adepoju would be buried according to Islamic rites on Monday by 11 am.

“Final prayers will be held for Baba tomorrow Monday, by 11 in the morning, at UMB Central Mosque, Old Ife Road, Gate Ibadan.

“May Almighty Allah grant our father the highest elevation in Paradise, Jannatu Firdaus!” the family said.

Some people are naturally gifted with special skills. Adepoju, the great ewi exponent was in this category. He was a product of self discovery and development , aided by an unrelenting search for knowledge.

It is amazing that books written by this man who never saw the four walls of any classroom be it Primary, Secondary or Tertiary have had great influence on contemporary Yoruba poetry and today used in different institutions.

This great ewi exponent was not only versed in the proficiency of Yoruba language but also his use of English was topnotch.

Olanrewaju Adepoju was a poet, playwright, author and social crusader who used the power of his poetry to influence successive government policies. He wrote Sagba Dewe, Ironu Akewi, Orirun Yoruba among others.

In the dark days of the Military regime Olanrewaju Adepoju was a force to be reckoned with as many of his songs centered on correcting societal ills and unfavorable government policies.

His genre of ewi warned, criticized and also entertained his followers.

This great ewi exponent who is a native of Oyo State lost his sight few years ago before finally succumbing to the cold hands of death today.

The output of his deep imagination and vision of poetry with the development of his creative consciousness are already being curated in books and musical forms for posterity.

He will forever be remembered for his contribution to poetry in Nigeria.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Why Political Parties in Nigeria should be Reformed
    Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu (Left), performing the Symbolic Administration of Vitamin A on Children during the Flag-Off of Second Round-Maternal New Born and Child Health Week 2023 at the Opobo Town Hall on the 8th Dec. 2023. 6 hours ago

    Rivers Govt pledges to tackle health challenges head-on 
    ECOWAS standby force 6 hours ago

    ECOWAS to Activate Standby Force for Counterterrorism
    President Tinubu, left, in Dubai for COP 28 7 hours ago

    COP28: Nigeria’s positive takeaways
    President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders 7 hours ago

    ECOWAS Summit: President Tinubu Advocates Good Governance to Counter Coups in West Africa
    Dangote Refinery 9 hours ago

    Good News from Dangote
    File: Former President Ernest Bai Koroma 9 hours ago

    The Triumphs and Travails of Ernest Koroma
    Fidelity Place 9 hours ago

    Fidelity, Zenith, Access make list of most Capitalized Banks in Q3 2023