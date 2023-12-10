Rivers Govt pledges to tackle health challenges head-on 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government says issues of health challenges facing the citizenry shall be brought to the front burner and tackled holistically for the benefit of all Rivers people.

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu disclosed this during the Second Round Maternal, New Born and Child Health Week 2023 Flag Off at His Majesty King Jaja of Opobo Hall, Opobo Town on Friday 8th December, 2023.

The Deputy Governor, who disclosed that Health was one of the top most priorities in the agenda of Governor Fubara, noted that he takes issues concerning the good health of Rivers people very seriously.

She said immunization which is free of charge remains one of the most cost effective means of preventing and reducing morbidity and mortality rate of pregnant women, mothers and children, adding that we should term ourselves lucky to have the opportunity to get all these free services and free facilities just to make sure we stay alive.

“I charge parents and caregivers to endeavour to immunize their children against childhood killer diseases by visiting health facilities across the 23 Local Government Areas”. Prof. Odu further stressed.

The Deputy Governor commended the leadership of the State Ministry of Health, Primary Healthcare Management Board and development partners UNICEF, CHAI, MSI, WHO and others for their continued support over the years which has indeed helped to strengthen our health system.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, said one of the cardinal points of the Governor Fubara led Administration in the health sector is the fact that no woman or child should die during pregnancy or child birth, noting that the birth of a new born resonate happiness in the family and the society.

According to her, the lives of all Rivers people are important whether pregnant or not and urged residents of the State to take advantage of the week-long programme by visiting any of the health centres within their environment.

Also Speaking the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Kinikanwo Green, said the issue of Maternal Health is important to our development as a people, because when the health of the mother and child is well attended to, it cumulates to a better society, noting that one of the objectives of the programme was to reduce the devastating statistics of maternal and new born child health in the State.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Field Officer UNICEF Port Harcourt, Dr. Anselm Audu, commended the Rivers State Government’s commitment to children’s health and wellbeing, by sustaining the bi-annual Maternal New Born and Child Week in the State.

Also speaking, one of the beneficiaries of the programme Mrs. Sokari Peters expressed gratitude to State Government for the initiative and making healthcare delivery accessible to them.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu (Left), performing the Symbolic Administration of Vitamin A on Children during the Flag-Off of Second Round-Maternal New Born and Child Health Week 2023 at the Opobo Town Hall on the 8th Dec. 2023.