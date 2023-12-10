Former President Koroma Put Under “House Arrest”, After S/Leone Coup Investigations- Information Minister

Abubakar Hashim /Freetown

After yesterday’s interrogation, which was the second day, by the Sierra Leone Police, former President Koroma is now confined to stay in the confines of his private property at Goderich, with restricted number of visitors, meaning “a house arrest”.

The Minister of Information, Chernoh Bah, confirmed the confinement and restrictions of guests, until Monday’s appearance for the former President’s further engagements with the Police.

The former President is not allowed to step out of his house without the “ expressed permission “ of the Inspector General of Police IGP.

Responding for clarification over the meaning of “ House Arrest “, the Information Minister remarked that “ House Arrest is a legal definition not covered in the laws of Sierra Leone”, noting that the important things are “ the conditionalities attached to the bail”.

The Minister clarified further the restrictions are clear, taking into considerations the stature of the individual as a former President. “He cannot leave his compound at his will, without the IGP clarification, he has a restricted number of guests, who come in and allowed to leave”.

Security Beefed Up At His Residence

Heavy security at the former President’s residence has been beefed up over the weekend.

The increase of security was, according to the Minister, based on the former President’s request for his safety. “ He is a former President and a statesman, to be treated with dignity and respect “, the Minister concluded.

However, the former President’s lawyer and former Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, said that the former President fully cooperating with the investigations.

The attack on November 26, began with sporadic shootings at the Wilberforce Barracks and the Murray Town Ordinance where majority of the country’s arsenal is domicile.

The attack was quelled by loyal forces, resulting in the deaths of 21 me , among which were 14 military personnel who were buried last week.

With his confinement and restrictions at his Goderich residence, the former President’s investigations are now heightened, pending further investigations on Monday.