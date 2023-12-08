The Independent Power Project as a vital boost to tourism in Ekiti

Wale Ojo – Lanre

The Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State would like to extend its heartfelt commendation to His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for the successful inauguration of the Independent Power Project (IPP). This landmark initiative truly signifies a promising future for the development of tourism within Ekiti State.

The Independent Power Project, with its consistent and reliable power supply, is a crucial milestone towards creating an enabling environment for the growth of tourism in our dear state.

As the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development, I congratulate Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his vision and commitment towards providing a sustainable power infrastructure that will greatly enhance the tourism sector.

This initiative will not only benefit the people and the economy but also provide tourism operators with a golden opportunity to boost their businesses and explore new avenues of growth. The availability of uninterrupted power supply will unleash the full potential of the tourism sector, attracting both local and international tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and various tourist attractions that Ekiti State has to offer.

It is pertinent to note that the tourism industry holds immeasurable potential to drive economic prosperity and elevate the living standards of our people. With the inauguration of the Independent Power Project, we are confident that entrepreneurs, hoteliers, tour operators, and other stakeholders in the tourism sector will seize this opportunity to expand their businesses and elevate Ekiti State to a premier tourist destination.

The Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State hereby calls upon all players in the tourism sector to take full advantage of this development and strategically position themselves to benefit from the new wave of opportunities. It is our collective responsibility to harness the potential of this project, collaborate, and work hand in hand to bring about sustainable growth and prosperity to our beloved state.

We express our gratitude once again to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his unwavering commitment to the development of tourism in Ekiti State. Under his astute leadership, we are confident that the tourism sector will witness unprecedented growth, creating jobs and fostering socio-economic progress.

Long live Ekiti State!

Long live the tourism industry!

Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre

Director-General, The Bureau of Tourism Development in Ekiti State