Edo 2024,  Professor Oserheimen Osunbor declares for governorship, promises to develop infrastructure

Edo 2024,  Professor Oserheimen Osunbor declares for governorship, promises to develop infrastructure

Friday, December 8, 2023 4:25 pm


Professor Oserheimen Osunbor

Professor Oserheimen Osunbor

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next year gubernatorial election in Edo, a former Governor of the State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor on Thursday declared interest in contesting for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two time Senator who represented Edo Central district, made his intention known on Thursday when he formally visited the leadership of the party in Edo.

He said he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative if he gets the party’s ticket and subsequently emerged governor of the state.

Osunbor promised to develop the failed infrastructures in the state, including roads, adding that he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative.

“I have the experience and integrity, having been in the office as governor for a short time. I will deliver good governance if given the ticket and win the election,” he said.

Osunbor who solicited the support of the party leaders, promised to take the state to greater heights following his rich history as a astute politician whose tenure as governor recorded laudable feat.

The ex-governor was received by the state secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, the state Youth Leader, Mr. Tony “Kabaka” Adun and a host of others.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Awo and HID: Nigeria’s Greatest Political Couple
    Saadina H. Dantata 4 hours ago

    KAYI Microfinance Bank not affected by NIBSS circular
    Gov Obaseki speaking at the 2023 Edo Security Summit 4 hours ago

    How we use data analysis to check crimes in Edo – Obaseki
    Naira notes 7 hours ago

    Debt financing for small and medium agri-business
    Gov Oyebanji commissioning the IPP 8 hours ago

    The Independent Power Project as a vital boost to tourism in Ekiti
    VP Shettima visits victims of drone misfire in Kaduna 8 hours ago

    VP Shettima visits victims of drone misfire in Kaduna, Directs NEMA to provide adequate support
    Sango 9 hours ago

    UNESCO Inscribes Sango Festival in World Heritage List
    President Tinubu and the management of Shell Group, led by its Global Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, Ms. Zoe Yujnovich 10 hours ago

    Tinubu tells Shell: We are removing bottlenecks, we expect more investments