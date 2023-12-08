Edo 2024,  Professor Oserheimen Osunbor declares for governorship, promises to develop infrastructure

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next year gubernatorial election in Edo, a former Governor of the State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor on Thursday declared interest in contesting for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two time Senator who represented Edo Central district, made his intention known on Thursday when he formally visited the leadership of the party in Edo.

He said he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative if he gets the party’s ticket and subsequently emerged governor of the state.

Osunbor promised to develop the failed infrastructures in the state, including roads, adding that he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative.

“I have the experience and integrity, having been in the office as governor for a short time. I will deliver good governance if given the ticket and win the election,” he said.

Osunbor who solicited the support of the party leaders, promised to take the state to greater heights following his rich history as a astute politician whose tenure as governor recorded laudable feat.

The ex-governor was received by the state secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, the state Youth Leader, Mr. Tony “Kabaka” Adun and a host of others.