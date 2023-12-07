Ogun: Police arrest five robbery suspects, recover two cars

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five new suspects in connection with the recent robbery attacks and killings in some parts of the state, particularly at the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade.

The command also announced that it has recovered two Lexus cars stolen during the recent robbery attacks. The state’s Commissioner of police, Alamutu, made the disclosure earlier today while speaking on the security situation across today.

Recall that some suspected armed robbers recently invader communities hosting students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, robbing and shooting some of the students.

According to Alamutu, operatives of the command in Remo North Division had received a

distress call on 2/12/23 about 3am that some armed robbers are on rampage within their community. The Divisional Police Officer led his men to respond to the distress call and met a group of armed robbers.

He added that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the armed men. In their bid to escape, they shot at four (4) students who were walking along the road and made away with a Lexus car they had earlier snatched at gun point from another student. One of the victims of gun shots reportedly died on his way to the hospital while the three others were treated and discharged.

The Police later tracked the stolen Lexus car to the Oke Itoku area of Abeokuta, the state capital where it was recovered. Another Lexus car, discovered to have been snatched at the Ajuwon area of the state by the same gang, was also recovered.

The Police said some members of the gang were later arrested through intelligence gathering while a member of another gang that robbed people of their phone at gun point was also nabbed.

“He had escaped into the bush upon the arrival of policemen at the scene but was later fished out with the help of the locals. As we speak, about eight police patrol teams now operate within the area,” Alamutu added.