Drama as Police stop Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers access to Assembly complex

*Court Orders Fubara to release Lawmakers’ funds

*Hold valedictory session for late Lawmaker

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

There was drama today as the Police initially barred, later granted the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly , led by Martin Amaewhule , access into the Rivers State Assembly complex. It was an order of a Federal High Court Justice J.K. Omotosho.

In the midst of the confusion, a Certified True Copy of an order from an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice J.K.Omotosho Court was served the Police, empowering the Rivers State House of Assembly to perform its constitutional functions unfettered.

The Court also restrained the Rivers State Government, its agents or privies from withholding funds for the Assembly, disturbing the Assembly’s Clerk and or Deputy Clerk or disrupting the functioning of the State House of Assembly.

The Lawmakers,all dressed in black attires were later granted access to the Complex.

Our correspondents reported yesterday, Wednesday ,December 6 , that the Martin Amaewhule led faction of lawmakers had their sitting at the Assembly complex protected by the Police amidst criticisms, controversies allegations of bias against the Police.

The lawmakers even elected new principal officers.

One of the critics Solomon Lenu, the Spokesman of the Rivers Civil Society Organization, RIVCSO, charged the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Rilwan Disu and the Command to be neutral and ensure that none of the factions has access to the Assembly Complex until all the pending litigations stopping further sittings are resolved by the Court. He cautioned that the sitting and security protection given to the lawmakers to have access to the Complex should be the last time such oversight should happen.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara had gone to a High Court in Isiokpo in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State to file an injunction restraining the lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT , Abuja from further process of impeachment after a notice was sent to him.

Edison Ehie, the factional Speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara had also gone to Court to seek a restraining order on Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers from sitting after he and three others were suspended and notice of impeachment served on the Governor.

Our Correspondent learnt that the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule planned to hold a Valedictory session for the late lawmaker,representing Khana constituency II, Hon. (Barr) Dinebari Loolo at the Assembly complex today.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topha, has advised the family of the late Loolo to shun the special sitting as the House would be convening in illegally and against Court order.