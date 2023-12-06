Transformative Community Development: The Ile-Oluji Paradigm

Transformative Community Development: The Ile-Oluji Paradigm

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 4:40 pm


Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

Across Nigeria, both within its borders and beyond, there’s a prevailing sentiment that the government, at all levels, has fallen short of meeting the needs of the people. In acknowledging this, the crucial question arises: what steps have we, as a community, taken to uplift ourselves? Unfortunately, attempts to convene for discussion often devolve into divisive platforms, rife with ethnic, religious, and political tensions. We find ourselves pointing fingers at our leaders for not listening, yet struggle to lend an ear to each other.

Initiatives intended to address local concerns, such as improving schools or hospitals, frequently get sidetracked. These platforms morph into spaces for unrelated announcements, overshadowing their original purpose. Even when managing a modest group proves challenging, we are quick to blame leaders who, in essence, are part of our collective responsibility.

A visit to local schools prompts introspection. Why have we not actively participated in groups dedicated to enhancing these institutions? Instead, we often showcase their inadequacies on social media, perpetuating negativity. The interconnectedness between human development and national growth should underscore the importance of caring for these institutions, irrespective of personal connections.

Given the government’s struggles to meet our needs, there’s a pressing need for communities to take charge of their development. Relying on a single affluent individual is insufficient; true strength lies in unity. A paradigm shift is required, moving away from monthly gatherings focused on personal celebrations to a concerted effort toward community building.

Consider the case of a dilapidated primary school in a friend’s village. As a skilled bricklayer, he had the capability to organize fellow professionals to repair the school. Instead, their gatherings revolved around personal events, with no thought given to community development.

Traditional rulers, often seen in lavish celebrations, should redirect their influence towards community fundraising. Perhaps evaluating their impact annually would ensure their effectiveness in addressing the needs of their subjects. Aligning our practices with successful community development models from first-world countries is essential.

However, amid these challenges, hope persists. Stories of individuals making significant contributions to their communities, like the one encountered in Toronto, provide inspiration. There, someone invested in the education system and infrastructure of their hometown, sparking a positive change.

A notable example of transformative community development is the town of Ile-Oluji in Ondo state. Led by the traditional ruler and community leaders, they organized indigenes at home and abroad to collectively address the deteriorating state of their schools. By dividing tasks and fostering healthy competition, they not only renovated buildings but also provided modern learning tools and promoted school enrollment. Their coordinated efforts are set to extend to healthcare and social amenities.

Communities should take cues from Ile-Oluji, working collaboratively to alter their narratives. If they lay a solid foundation today, the students of Ile-Oluji may excel in the future, contributing significantly to their state and country. It beckons a crucial question: What foundation is your community laying, and how are you contributing? Move beyond social media criticism, become a community organizer, and actively participate in building tomorrow’s leaders. This proactive approach is key to realizing the dream of a well-governed Nigeria. Enjoy your day, but let these reflections guide you toward positive action.

*Johnson Babalola is a Canadian immigration lawyer, writer, storyteller, story-based leadership trainer and corporate event emcee. Read his writings on Medium and Substack and follow him on IG @jbdlaw/@jbandthings; FB: https://www.facebook.com/jbdlaw and website: www.johnsonbabalola.com/www.tpmattorneys.com

You can obtain a copy of his newly released book, REJECTED on Amazon, FriesenPress, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, Apple Books, Nook Store etc.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    l-r: Mr. Olufemi Daramola as Special Adviser on Infrastructure; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr. Biodun Ogunleye as Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources during the swearing in of the two new cabinet members at the EXCO chambers, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 06 December 2023. 2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Swears in Two Cabinet Members
    Governor Oyebanji at the ceremony marking the 2023 Cooperatives' Day, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital 4 hours ago

    Oyebanji to Inject N1bn into Ekiti Cooperative Societies
    Martin Amaewhule presiding over the Rivers Assembly today Wednesday December 6 amidst heavy security. 6 hours ago

    Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly sits,elects new officers amidst heavy security 
    Abike Dabiri and others in the UK during the Avenue Impact Business Networking and Winter Ball at the Crown Plaza Hotel 9 hours ago

    Abike Dabiri,Pelican Call for Unity to Build Nigeria
    VP Shettima and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu 10 hours ago

    VP Shettima supports non-kinetic approach to insecurity in South East
    Mr Owei Lakemfa 13 hours ago

    Firing NANS from the barrel of the gun
    Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Sanyowwo; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge and adjourning roads, on Tuesday, 05 December 2023. 13 hours ago

    Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge Ready in 2nd Quarter of 2024, Says Sanwo-Olu
    Prof M Yakubu 15 hours ago

    IPC to present iVerify project today