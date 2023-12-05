Yuletide: Uzodimma orders renovation of roads, streets in Owerri metropolis

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 2:23 pm


Gov Uzodimma 

Ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities, Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed immediate resurfacing of roads and streets in the Owerri capital territory to ensure that movements in the affected areas are without hitches for motorists.

Consequently, massive rehabilitation work  across the State capital has commenced within the city, with the Ministry of Works leading the charge.

Governor Uzodimma is poised to ensure that as a first step, the repair works touch all strategic parts of the State capital, including the major entry and exit routes.

Thereafter, attention will also shift to the local government areas for the grading of most of the rural roads that got so bad as a result of the rainy season.

Governor Uzodimma’s administration makes it a point of duty to put the roads in order as a way of making movement for road users in Imo State seamless during yuletide season, resurfacing the asphalted roads and streets as well as grading the rural ones.

Repairing the roads has always been one of the numerous Christmas and New Year gifts the Governor gives to the people for which they remain grateful to his administration.

