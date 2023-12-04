I won’t take the love,support of Rivers people for granted – Gov. Fubara

I won’t take the love,support of Rivers people for granted – Gov. Fubara

Monday, December 4, 2023 8:30 am


Governor Siminalayi Fubara with Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka at the funeral of late Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, His Majesty, King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI on Saturday.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara with Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka at the funeral of late Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, His Majesty, King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI on Saturday.

*As he is choked by surging  crowd of supporters

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration will not take the love and unflinching support of Rivers people for granted, stressing that he will continue to take cognizance of the collective efforts of all stakeholders to achieve the desired dream of a prosperous state.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance a in Okrika on Saturday during the burial ceremony of the late Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, His Majesty, King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI.

The surging crowd of residents who welcomed Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Koniju Town,Okrika in Okrika local government area.

The surging crowd of residents who welcomed Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Koniju Town,Okrika in Okrika local government area.

Addressing the people, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude over the overwhelming reception accorded him and his entourage by the people of Koniju Town and urged Rivers people to abide by the tenets of peace as this is the only way to bring about the desired and sustainable development in the state.

“When my convoy was stormed by the people, it was the support from the youths, women and everybody, and I was happy. I thank you all for your support. In the spirit of this, I urge you to maintain peace, for it is only when there is peace that the promises we made can be fulfilled.”

The governor commended the people of Wakrike Kingdom, particularly, the Traditional Rulers, for the prevailing peace in the area and their unwavering support for his administration.

He further announced that the process of the formal gazetting of the Koniju Traditional stool for proper recognition will be made public this week.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Chairman of the Koniju Town Council of Chiefs, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka had described the Governor as a son of Koniju Town and thanked him for honouring the burial of the late monarch, while restating the support of the Koniju people for Governor Fubara’s administration.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Siminalayi Fubara welcoming the members of management of TAF Africa Global, to build housing Units GOSH Projects Limited (for the building of Central Spareparts Market). 2 hours ago

    20,000 affordable housing Units, central spare parts market underway in Rivers 
    Asue Ighodalo 3 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Obaseki’s anointed aspirant addresses his kinsmen through interpreter, says am a true Esan boy
    President Bio 17 hours ago

    Yes, there was indeed an attempted coup in S/Leone- President Bio
    Professor of Political Science, Gbade Ojo 18 hours ago

    What Tinubu should reform Federal Civil Service- Gbade Ojo, Pol Scientist
    Nerandra Mordi 20 hours ago

    India’s G20 Presidency and dawn of new multilateralism
    OSSAP-SDGs 21 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs Clarifies Fire Incident At Federal Secretariat
    Flashback: Femi Falana and his wife, Funmi (both are now SANs), on their wedding day 23 hours ago

    The Falanas: From the Barricade to the Inner Bar
    Governor Ademola Adeleke 23 hours ago

    We are reconstructing Osun state from scratch, work has started- Adeleke