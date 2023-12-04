20,000 affordable housing Units, central spare parts market underway in Rivers 

Monday, December 4, 2023 12:19 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara welcoming the members of management of TAF Africa Global, to build housing Units GOSH Projects Limited (for the building of Central Spareparts Market).


Two separate memoranda of understanding (MoU) have been signed between the Rivers State Government and two separate companies for the building of 20,000 housing Units.

They were signed at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

For the development of RIV/TAF City Housing Project on 1,000 hectares of land for 20,000 housing units, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor signed for the State government, while the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mustapha Njie, signed for TAF Africa Global and Aaron Obele signed for the New City Development Authority (former Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority).

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor signed for the State government while the Chief Executive Officer, Okoh Jeff and Engr. Charles signed for GOSH Project Limited for the development of a Central Spare Parts Market and Aaron Obele signed for the New City Development Authority (former Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority).

Governor Fubara said even if people already knew the mantra of his administration, which is consolidation and continuity, they also need to understand that it included expanding on the existing structure of the current city status.

 

 

 

