President Bio: We’ll weed out and strictly  deal with failed coup culprits

President Bio: We’ll weed out and strictly  deal with failed coup culprits

Sunday, December 3, 2023 2:13 pm


President Bio talks tough

President Bio talks tough

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

It’s exactly a week today, when an attempted coup was foiled in the early hours of November 26, 2023.

As investigations continue, with mass arrests ongoing, President Julius Maada Bio, last evening, spoke for the second time, with tough determination to weed out the culprits.

He revealed that “ investigations will be conducted based strictly on a law and order basis, not on political, ethnic or religious colourations”.

The curfew, from 9pm to 6am, still persists, to allow smooth manhunt of the coup accomplices and escaped prisoners, put at 1,890, about 95% of inmates at the correctional centre at Pademba in the centre of the capital, Freetown.

There is still an uneasy calm in the country, with offices and businesses operating  skeletal services for the past one week.

Unlike neighbouring Guinea with a current military government, due to the then 3rd term illegality by former President Alpha Conde, Sierra Leone has no business with military incursion as President Bio is now on his 2nd constitutional term.

Once the “Athens of Africa”, Sierra Leon must overcome the sad episode of last Sunday and hold firm on democratic constitutionality, similar to its closest neighbour, Liberia.

During the Liberian elections I covered, I saw how Liberians voted, votes counted and results announced. The incumbent President Weah congratulated the opposition candidate, now President-elect, Joseph Boakai, even before the final announcement of the results.

There was no violence, nor protests in the streets, despite a bitter and tightly contested elections.

Today, Liberia is a model for other African countries to emulate, despite its 14- year old devastating war and ugly past

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    OSSAP-SDGs 7 mins ago

    OSSAP-SDGs Clarifies Fire Incident At Federal Secretariat
    Flashback: Femi Falana and his wife, Funmi (both are now SANs), on their wedding day 2 hours ago

    The Falanas: From the Barricade to the Inner Bar
    Governor Ademola Adeleke 3 hours ago

    We are reconstructing Osun state from scratch, work has started- Adeleke
    Construction Industry in Nigeria,   Babatunde Raji Fashola, 4 hours ago

    Why Nigeria’s economy needs critical infrastructure- Fashola
    President Tinubu and others in Dubai 6 hours ago

    Nigeria at COP28: Separating the facts from fiction
    Chief Olusegun Osoba 7 hours ago

    Osoba, Ajasin and reporters of death 
    Gov Fubara 7 hours ago

    We’ll deliver on our campaign promises – Fubara
    Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano 9 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf pays N6 billion gratuity, death benefits to 6, 000 pensioners