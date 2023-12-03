OSSAP-SDGs Clarifies Fire Incident At Federal Secretariat

OSSAP-SDGs Clarifies Fire Incident At Federal Secretariat

Sunday, December 3, 2023 4:48 pm


OSSAP-SDGs

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has clarified that none of its documents or office was affected by the inferno that gutted parts of block C, Phase II of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

The Special Adviser, Media, OSSAP-SDGs, Desmond Utomwen said this in a statement on Sunday while giving more information on the fire accident which primarily affected the utility section of Block C of the Head of Service Building.

While expressing the gratitude of the management of OSSAP-SDGs to the public for their concerns over the unfortunate incident, the Office in the statement assured that none of its offices or documents were burnt in the fire incident.

“The fire incident primarily affected the utility rooms designated and specifically used storage of inverter batteries being used for alternative electricity supply,” the Office said, while expressing appreciation to those who participated in putting out the inferno.

“Our dedicated team and other occupants of the building worked in tandem with the fire services to swiftly extinguish the fire, minimizing any potential damage.

“We want to reassure the public that all critical operations and documents of OSSAP-SDGs remain intact and secure.

“We appreciate the swift response of the fire services and commend their professionalism in containing the incident promptly.

“OSSAP-SDGs remains committed to its mission and will continue to work diligently towards the realization of sustainable development goals for a prosperous and resilient future,” OSSAP-SDGs said in the statement.

