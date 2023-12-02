NDDC Pledges Development Projects for Abia Communities

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has pledged to provide communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State with more impactful development projects.

The representative of Abia State on the Board of the NDDC, Chief Eruba Dimgba, made the pledge during a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Asa community at the Ogwe Central School, Asa.

He said that NDDC recently awarded contracts for the construction of the Ngwaiyiekwe-Ogwe Road and the Owaza-Uzuaku-144 Battalion-Afam Junction Road, both in the oil-bearing communities of Ukwa West Council area.

The NDDC Board member announced that work on the road projects would commence immediately, promising that they would be completed in a record time.

Eruba further observed that work on the power transmission station in the local government area had reached an advanced stage, noting that the station would be connected to the national grid before the end of the year.

The NDDC representative thanked the organisers of the reception and promised that the Commission would address the challenges facing the oil-producing areas of Abia State.

He restated the commitment of the NDDC to fast track the development of the Niger Delta region, reassuring that the Commission would not relent in discharging this responsibility.

He expressed appreciation for the honour done to him, promising: “I shall not be found wanting in the delivery of the dividends of democracy as a member of the NDDC Board. The Commission will be addressing your challenges and more projects will be executed.”

“The honour done to me is a call to higher service to the people. I will not disappoint the people of Abia State. I, however, count on your support to succeed.”

He emphasised that the Commission would make a significant impact in the oil-bearing areas of Abia before the end of the tenure of the current board.

While conferring the traditional title of “Odozi Obodo 1 of Asa,” (Builder of the community) on Dimgba, the Chairman of Ukwa West Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Chinyere Dike, said that it was in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the development of Ukwa people.

Eze Dike said: “You are making us proud at NDDC. We commend your efforts and pray that you continue to work for your people. I want to assure you that we shall support you.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chairman organising Committee for the reception, Hon. Solomon Nwoke, described the NDDC Board member as a seasoned technocrat with a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector, as well as a well-known philanthropist and community leader.