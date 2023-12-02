Court Grants Governor Fubara Injunction, Leave to Serve Rivers Assembly, CJ

Court Grants Governor Fubara Injunction, Leave to Serve Rivers Assembly, CJ

Saturday, December 2, 2023 1:22 pm


 

Gov Fubara

Gov Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A High Court in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State has granted an injunction and leave to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara,  to serve all processes filed in the suit against the House of Assembly of Rivers State, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Clerk, and the Chief Judge of Rivers State.

The court directed that all processes filed in the suit be served on the House of Assembly by publishing in two different Nigerian National Daily Newspapers, “This Day Newspaper” and “Nation Newspaper.”

The order of substitute services and injunction was signed by the Assistant Registrar, Mr. Wachukwu Anthony Ogurie.

About a month ago, Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte of the Court had issued the order following deposition of the motion Exparte against the defendants by Damian Okoro, SAN, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara had approached the Rivers State High Court to stop the Rivers State House of Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him pending the hearing and determination of the suit he filed before the court.

The order of substituted service reads, ” That leave be and is hereby granted to the Claimant/Applicant to effect service of the Originating Summons, Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction, Order for maintenance of status quo, and all other subsequent processes in this suit on the 1st and 4th Defendants by substituted means, to wit: by publication in “This Day Newspaper” and “Nation Newspaper.”

“That in addition to the publication of the processes in the above National Daily Newspapers, the claimant or applicant shall effect service of the processes by pasting them at the gate of the residence or office of the 1st, 4th, and 5th Defendants.

“The parties in this case maintain the status quo in this case by not doing anything in furtherance of the purported impeachment of the applicant as the Governor of Rivers State pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”

This case is adjourned to the 4th day of December, 2023, for the argument of the Motion for Interlocutory Injunction.

The bailiff of the Rivers High Court has since complied with the order of the court by publishing the court processes as directed by the court and pasting same on gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It be recalled that the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, had  earlier served notice of impeachment proceedings against the governor, which the State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara. And the Governor had challenged the house to come out and tell the public what his offences are to warrant an impeachment.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Chernor Bah 1 hour ago

    Mass Arrests of S/Leone Coup Plotters Ongoing, 57 Now in Government Net
    1 hour ago

    Travesty of Nigerian Democracy
    Mr. Anamero Dekeri2 3 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Rep member, Dekeri, joins the long list of APC aspirants
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara welcoming the members of management of TAF Africa Global, to build housing Units GOSH Projects Limited (for the building of Central Spareparts Market). 5 hours ago

    20,000 affordable housing Units, central spare parts market underway in Rivers 
    Asue Ighodalo 7 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Obaseki’s anointed aspirant addresses his kinsmen through interpreter, says am a true Esan boy
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara with Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka at the funeral of late Amanyanabo of Koniju Town, His Majesty, King Nelson Atubo Oputibeya XI on Saturday. 9 hours ago

    I won’t take the love,support of Rivers people for granted – Gov. Fubara
    President Bio 21 hours ago

    Yes, there was indeed an attempted coup in S/Leone- President Bio
    Professor of Political Science, Gbade Ojo 21 hours ago

    What Tinubu should reform Federal Civil Service- Gbade Ojo, Pol Scientist