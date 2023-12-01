Why BUA Chairman won’t be part of APC Standing Committee on Finance

The BUA Group has written to inform the publishers, its partners, stakeholders, and the general public that its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has decided to graciously decline his nomination/appointment as a member of the APC standing committee on Finance.

CLARIFICATION ON APPOINTMENT TO APC STANDING COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

We acknowledge the recent publication in several Nigerian national dailies dated December 1, 2023, regarding the purported appointment of our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to a standing committee of a political party. This statement aims to clarify his position, as well as that of BUA Group, on this matter.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the APC for considering our Chairman for such a distinguished role. This acknowledgment reflects the recognition of his commitment, and that of BUA Group, to economic prosperity and the development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

However, it is important to note that our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years. This approach is integral to the nature of our business and aligns with Mr. Rabiu’s focus on fostering economic growth through BUA Group’s initiatives and philanthropic efforts through ASR Africa.

With respect to this, we wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment.

This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule. Our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is a firm believer in leveraging business acumen and philanthropic activities to drive development and positive societal change, independent of political participation. His primary contributions to Nigeria’s advancement will continue to be through strategic investments in the economy and philanthropy, rather than through political affiliations or roles. He however remains committed to supporting governmental policies that foster the desired development as partners in progress.

We trust this statement provides clarity on the matter and reaffirms our Chairman’s dedication to Nigeria’s progress in the roles he is most suited for—those of an entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist.

Signed:

BUA Group

December 1, 2023