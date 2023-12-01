The Alternative Bank Unveils AltBiz and AltInvest at the 44th Kano Trade Fair

Friday, December 1, 2023


The Alternative Bank has unveiled two of its major financial products at the on-going Kano International Trade Fair namely AltBiz and AltInvest.

This marks a significant step for the bank as it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape especially in the northern region.

Whilst AltBiz caters to the financial needs of businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of services to fuel growth, innovation, and sustainability; Altinvest, a digital investment platform empowers individuals to navigate seamlessly the investment world, blending ethical and digital features for increased accessibility.

The products were unveiled to the public at The Alternative Bank Day, which was a day dedicated to the bank as a major sponsor of the trade fair.

Executive Director at The Alternative Bank, Garba Mohammed remarked, “The Kano International Trade Fair is a vibrant platform, and we are thrilled to introduce AltBiz and AltInvest as innovative solutions that underscore our commitment to fostering economic growth and financial inclusivity. These products align with our vision of providing accessible and tailored financial services to both businesses and individuals in this region.”

The event which took place at the spectacular booth of bank witnessed a large turn out of visitors who wanted to open accounts or make enquiries about the new products.

The Alternative Bank has continually reaffirmed its dedication to supporting entrepreneurship, fostering economic development, and providing financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the Nigerian market.

The bank officially entered the market in October 2023, with a one-of-its-kind multi-city launch, marking the beginning of a new era in banking that combines innovation and accessibility to customer satisfaction.

The Alternative Bank is set to foster financial freedom across Africa with pioneering digital solutions and ethical, non-interest banking principles. The bank empowers individuals and businesses to prosper by offering seamless and customer-centric solutions that transcend traditional financial boundaries.

 

