Local Govt Donates 4 patrol Hilux vehicles to Rivers Police Command 

*Report any Police engaging in human rights abuse– CP Disu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Four patrol Hilux vehicles have been donated to the Rivers State Police Command by the Chairman of Port Harcourt local government council area, Hon. Allwell Ihunda,on behalf of the Council.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu,received the four patrol Hilux vehicles on behalf of the Command on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The vehicles were presented to aid the Police in swift response to distress calls and to enhance robust patrol activities .

In a press statement by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson for the Command said while that receiving the vehicles, CP Disu expressed gratitude and emphasized that the patrol vehicles would greatly support the Police force in their efforts to maintain public safety. He assured the Council officials those present at the ceremony that the command under his supervision would be both friendly and efficient.

“He also encouraged the public to report any complaints against Police Officers, promising that such issues would be promptly addressed”.

Furthermore, he assured that the newly acquired vehicles would be properly maintained.

In his remarks, Hon. Allwell Ihunda stated that the local government council made the donation to assist the Police in their security operations and the fight against crime. He emphasized that security is a collective responsibility and acknowledged the challenges that the police face in terms of mobility due to limited funds. He explained that the four patrol vehicles were allocated to Nkpolu, Rumuwoji (Mile 1 Diobu), Olu-Obansinjo, and CPS Police Divisions, respectively.

It is noteworthy that this gesture is aimed at improving the overall security situation in the region. The vehicles will undoubtedly enhance the capacity of the police force to swiftly respond to emergencies and maintain law and order.