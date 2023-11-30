Fidelity Bank Plc Signs the UN Principles for Responsible Banking

Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:13 pm


Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc.

Fidelity Bank Plc has become an official signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) – a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through a collaboration between banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The Principles are the leading framework for ensuring that banks’ strategy and practice align with the vision society has set out for its future in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. Banks who have signed the Principles commit to be ambitious in their sustainability strategies, working to mainstream and embed sustainability into the heart of their business, while allowing them to remain at the cutting-edge of sustainable finance.

Under the Principles, signatory banks identify and measure the environmental and social impact resulting from their business activities, set and implement targets where they have the most significant impact, and regularly report publicly on their progress. The Principles provide a framework for banks to systematically understand the risks and seize the opportunities arising from the transition to more sustainable economies.

“As long-time signatories to UNEPFI, signing onto the PRB is the next step to show our commitment to sustainability. Sustainability is central to our corporate strategy as a bank and joining the Principles further affirms our determination to increasing our positive impacts in all aspects of sustainability. The PRB aligns with our sustainability principles and the bank is delighted to join the global community of signatories championing sustainable development around the world”, commented Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc.

Signatories to the Principles take on a leadership role, demonstrating how banking products, services and relationships can support and accelerate the changes necessary to achieve shared prosperity for both current and future generations, building a positive future for both people and planet. These banks also join the world’s largest global banking community focused on sustainable finance, sharing best-practice, and working together on practical guidance and pioneering tools of benefit to the entire industry.

This is a journey of unprecedented scale and scope at a time when such ambition is urgently needed to address the major planetary crises of climate change, nature loss, pollution and social issues. Together, these collective efforts will ensure that profitability goes hand in hand with a sense of purpose.

