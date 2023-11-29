Murder of DPO SP Bako Angbashim: Court grants bail to 2 Traditional rulers, 5 others

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted bail to former Chairman of of Ahoada -East local government Cassidy Ikegbidi,first class traditional ruler, Chief Ngozi Anugwor and five others out of over 50 defendants in the murder case of the Late SP Bako Angbashim DPO of Ahoada East local Government area.

The presiding Judge,Justice Sika Henry Apirioku, ruling on the bail application to the 37th defendant, Chief Ngozi Anugwor,with two counts charge and 1st defendant, Cassidy Ikegbidi, with a four counts charge were both granted bails on health grounds with N10million in like sum and a surety to be Permanent Secretary or Director level and a recognized traditional ruler.

The Judge ordered that they are also to deposit their International Passports to the Registrar of the Court and sign a bond of allegiance to always be present in court throughout the trial.

The other five defendants who are 41st to 45th defendants, Martins Cassidy, Stanley Amos Arimudo Ikegbidi, Philip Orlu Goodness and Joy Ekene were granted bail with 5million naira each in like sum, one surety who is a Civil Servant on grade level 16.

Earlier, the defendants all pleaded not guilty to there various count charges, ranging from conspiracy, murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery and Cultism.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Justice Apirioku said the Court is bond to grant bail to the defendants, as the prosecution is handiclaped because the Director Public Prosecution DPP is unable to receive all documentations from the Officer-in Charge, Legal and for the health condition of the defendants.