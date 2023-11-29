Gov Abiodun to Present 5,000 Certificates of Occupancy to Owners, Friday

Wednesday, November 29, 2023


Ogun State Government will on Friday, December 1, distribute 5,000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to beneficiaries.

The state government in a statement issued on Tuesday by the office of the Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey  Segun Fowora revealed that Governor Dapo Abiodun will present the certificates to beneficiaries, thus enhancing the value of their properties, as they can be used as collaterals, while house and landowners can also take advantage of the state’s proximity to Lagos to maximize value.

The beneficiaries are drawn from the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) and the immediate pass administration’s Home Owners Charter (HOC).

The event will be held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the statement, beneficiaries would be mandated to present valid means of identification.

They will also be accredited by the Bureau of Lands & Survey before the commencement of the distribution.

“The present administration in the state embarked on the exercise aimed at authenticating land documents of all house owners in the state with a view to adding value to the properties and getting the owners to formalize and benefit maximally from them.

“Additional 10,000 certificates of occupancy are in the pipeline for distribution within the next one year, urging interest application to take advantage of the opportunity,” the statement read.

 

