Oba of Benin visits Sanwo-Olu, hails his giant strides in Lagos

*Says Tinubu ‘s emergence as President God-ordained

•Governor takes Royal Father on tour of State Museum

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Sunday, said God ordained Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be President of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to support the administration as well as live in peace.

He noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as the incumbent President of Nigeria showed God ordained him to rule the country, hence the need for all Nigerians to support him to achieve the greater Nigeria of our dreams.

The Oba of Benin spoke on Sunday during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking during the visit, Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, harped on the need for peaceful coexistence in the country for us to achieve sustainable development in all areas of the nation’s economy.

He said diversity is good for Nigeria and urged the people to iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony with one another.

“God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquility. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one, big family,” he said.

Oba of Benin, who congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his reelection, commended the giant strides of the Governor in Lagos and charged him not to rest on his oars to achieve greater heights in his second term in office.

The monarch who visited the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, after the courtesy visit, with Governor Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members, also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the promotion of culture and tradition.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the State would continue to be home to everyone irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who eulogised the Oba of Benin for distinguishing himself among the traditional rulers, said his protection of culture and promotion of traditional values have earned him maximum respect across the country.

Sanwo-Olu while conveying the greetings of President Bola Tinubu to the Oba of Benin, urged the traditional ruler to continue his support for the present Federal Government to ensure citizens benefit from dividends of democracy which he noted are becoming evident in the third quarter of the year with a rise in the country’s GDP.

He said: “On behalf of Mr. President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role; for your prayers and best wishes to the government and I am sure he will not disappoint you.