NNPP open to alliance with APC, says Kwankwaso’s ally

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a strong political ally to the Grand Commander of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on Sunday, revealed that the party is willing to enter into political alliance with the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Hon. Jibrin, a lawmaker at the House of Representatives, said NNPP would also be willing to enter into political marriage with other parties.

He stated this during a Special Prayer he organized in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, apparently praying for Governor Yusuf’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Hon. Jibrin Kofa, representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, at the House of Representatives, hosted 1,000 Ulamas at his country home of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano for a special prayer session for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the country, the national leader of NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Ulamas also prayed for the success Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf at Supreme Court.

According to his Media Aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki, the clerics also prayed for the wellbeing and success of Hon. Jibrin, as they completed Quran 1,101 times and offered special prayers.

In his brief remarks, Hon Jibrin said his relationship with President Tinubu is no secret.

He added that Kwankwaso is his mentor and will continue to support harmonious relationship between the president and Kwankwaso.

Jibrin said, “the NNPP is a very promising party and still open to collaboration, alliance and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP or any other party that shows interest, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.”

The fourth term lawmaker also promised to deploy his modest political network to reach out to gladiators in Kano politics towards resolving all resolvable issues and to de-escalate the current tension in the state as a result of the Kano governorship seat.

Also, after the prayer session, he hosted 5,000 primary school kids across his constituency, provided them with school kits and assured them of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programmes.

(Hon. Jibrin, Ulamas and supporters during the special prayer at his country home on Sunday)