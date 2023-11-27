250, 000 farmers gets FG’s support to produce over  1.2  million tonnes of whea

By Maduabuchi Nmeeibeh/Hadejia

The Federal Government has concluded plans to support over 250,000 farmers with 50 per cent input subsidy to produce 1,250,000 tonnes of wheat.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, reassured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government remained determined towards enhancing the development of the agricultural sector.

According to him, boosting food production in the country is part of the major aims and policies of the administration.

Kyari spoke during the inauguration ceremony of the 2023/2024 Dry Season Farming under the National Agricultural Growth and Agro-pocket in Kadume, Hadejia Local Government Area, Jigawa state.

According to him, the dry season farming is an integral part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket (NAGS-AP) Project, made possible by a $134m loan facility advanced to Nigeria by the African Development Bank(AfDB) and encapsulates this Administration’s resolve to expand the capacity of our farmers to engage in the cultivation of key staples like rice, maize, cassava and wheat, across the country.

He said that the aim is to increase crop yield by at least 20% compared to the previous year.

Kyari further stated that: “These high value staples will be joined by others like soybeans and sorghum in the wet season. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, our farmers remain our most prized assets as a Nation, given that they produce the bulk of the food consumed in-country. As such, His Excellency Mr. President has charged us to ensure that they are adequately supported to increase their productivity”

“We have set ambitious targets. In wheat alone, we aim to support between 150,000 to 250,000 farmers with 50% input subsidy to cultivate between 200,000 to 250,000 hectares and an expected yield of 1,250,000 tonnes of wheat. Other selected staples are earmarked for similar, varied support, all aimed at significantly reducing food inflation, as well as Nigeria’s dependence on foreign import, while increasing domestic consumption.”

He added that the gesture will promote agricultural self-sufficiency and stimulate economic growth.

“To achieve our goals, government is committed to ensure that the support does get to the farmer. Accordingly, the Program will be Technology enabled, thus guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the provision of the subsidy and other support services like extension, insurance and additional finance.”

“I would like to point out that we are deploying heat tolerant wheat varieties like Borlaug 100; Attila etc. Furthermore, we will progressively invest in irrigation infrastructure projects to optimize water usage and mitigate the challenges posed by the dry season,” he said.

In his remarks Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi, said the 12-Point Agenda of his administration has to do with enhancement of food security, economic diversification, job creation, provision of sustainable means of livelihoods for the citizens, and overall poverty reduction.

According to him, “under our 12-Point Agenda our visio. is to ensure full exploitation of the Jigawa State’s agricultural potentials through all-year round production by bringing more of our fadama lands under cultivation, gradual expansion of our irrigation facilities, and mobilizing our teeming youths into Agriculture and its entire value chain.”

“let me on behalf of the people of Jigawa State and on behalf of the thousands of farmers that will participate in the wheat program that comes from all over Nigeria, express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Federal Government. Not just for choice of Jigawa State and the extent of project coverage, but most especially for the packaged support to be provided to farmers to ensure the success of the project.”

He hinted that the Hadejia Valley Project, which was initiated by the Late Shagari Administration in the early 1980s, is still less than 25% completed after almost four decades.

Governor Namadi further stated that: “Following a flag-off of the project performed in 2018, it is noteworthy that earlier this year, former President Muhammad Buhari has commissioned the successful completion of a segment of the Project covering about 6,000 hectares.

” There is no doubt that has significantly contributed to our quest for food security, job creation, and economic diversification. Despite this significant stride, however, there is still a long way to go considering the Project’s potentials.