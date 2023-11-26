Uzodimma restates warning to MDAs over extortion, abuse of revenue collection

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has reiterated his warning to ministries departments and agencies of government whose personnel are allegedly involved in extorting members of the public and abusing the collection of government revenue, saying the hammer will descend on them without notice.

The Governor noted that reports from ministries, departments and agencies of government over continued harassment of hapless members of the public, particularly petty traders, have continued to question the integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility of managing the so-called MDAs.

A statement on Saturday by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor said Governor Uzodimma’s warning is against the backdrop of a trending voice message on social media alleging extortion of petty traders operating with umbrella shades in Owerri by those believed to be agencies of government.

While the officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) were linked to the voice message, the management of the body have distanced themselves from the allegation, insisting that their mandate does not include collection of fees on the streets.

A message from the General Manager of OCDA, Hon. Franklin Nkem Nzewodo did not only frown at the trending voice mail, but saw it as an orchestrated ploy to undermine his office and good job they are doing.

Nzewodo said: “The management of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) has frowned at insinuations from interested parties who go about creating the impression that the body collects money from vendors on the streets of Owerri.

“Contrary to such insinuations by callous blackmailers who would deploy any tool to undermine the good work the OCDA is doing in Imo State currently, the management notes that our job specification is not ambiguous for the personnel to comprehend.

“The Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) is a government agency responsible for the planning, development, and maintenance of the capital city of Owerri in Imo State. Its primary objective is to ensure the orderly growth and development of the city, focusing on urban planning, infrastructure development, environmental management, and beautification,” the General Manager said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is s necessary to put the records straight against the backdrop of a voice message, obviously deliberately orchestrated by interested parties to undermine the role of the minders of the OCDA’s business.

“While we appeal to members of the public to be mindful of such allegations aimed at tarnishing the image of the office of the GM, OCDA and his operatives, the management is also aware that the government of Sen Hope Uzodimma has zero intolerance for acts of corruption and other unwholesome activities that can bring hardship to the public, and will never subscribe to them.

“The OCDA management further regrets that many members of the public have been deceived not to different between activities expected to be carried out by the personnel of OCDA and those of other agencies, and urges them to come up with evidence of any alleged acts not in line with the OCDA’s job specification as the case may be.

“It is essential to clarify that OCDA does not engage in the collection of fees from roadside vendors who display their wares under umbrella or any other form of roadside vendors.

“The mandate of OCDA revolves around urban development and enhancement. The voice note’s claim linking OCDA to an operation is a misinterpretation of the events, and attributing the actions of workers of other agencies to OCDA’s officials is entirely misleading.

“Misinformation can spread rapidly, especially in today’s digital age. It is essential to verify the facts before sharing information to prevent the spread of false claims that can harm the reputation of individuals or organisations.

“In the case of the voice mail in question circulating in Imo State, it is imperative to de- associate OCDA officials as involved in extorting money from umbrella sellers as OCDA’s core mandate does not include revenue collection from roadside petty – traders or engaging in such activities.

“Let us remain vigilant and responsible in sharing accurate information to promote transparency in government and avoid unnecessary acts that create confusion.

“Of late, significant amount of misinformation circulating through various WhatsApp platforms have tended to target the OCDA.

“A case in point is this recent voice note recorded by an uninformed individual, maliciously spreading the false claim that OCDA officials are extorting money from roadside sellers who display their wares under umbrellas.

“It is therefore crucial to address this misinformation promptly and set the record straight as the OCDA’s core mandate does not involve collecting fees from roadside vendors or engaging in any form of extortion. If anything, the OCDA has been chasing the roadside vendors away from the road, stopping them from obstructing traffic.

“Therefore, the voice note’s claim is not only a misinterpretation of the alleged event, but also attributing the actions of workers of other agencies to OCDA officials is entirely unacceptable and misleading.”

Regardless, Governor Uzodimma insists that the harmonised mode of revenue collection in Imo State (treasury single account- TSA) under the watch of Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) still subsists and that any MDA doing the contrary will be poking its hands in the eyes of the government.