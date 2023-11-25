I’m a true Ijaw son, my critics ignorant of Opobo, Niger Delta history -Fubara

I’m a true Ijaw son, my critics ignorant of Opobo, Niger Delta history -Fubara

Saturday, November 25, 2023 12:30 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by the Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere and SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo during the visit of Kalabari Se Kobiri at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by the Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere and SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo during the visit of Kalabari Se Kobiri at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

*Commiserates Kalabari people on the death of Amanyanabo of Kalabari 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Speaking when he met with the Regent, and other representatives of Kalabari Se Kobiri at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Fubara dismissed insinuations in some quarters that labelled him as a non-Ijaw, saying such persons are bereft of the history of the struggle that made Ijaw a reputable class of people.

“So, whoever is feeding you with that information, should go back to their history classes. You cannot talk about the Ijaw struggle without the Opobo, the Bonny, and the Kalabari.

“We had our trade lines at that time and for you to occupy a trade line, it means you are a true Ijaw man. So, for the records, I am a full-blooded, up to my bones, an Ijaw man.”

Governor Fubara said Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

Sir Fubara emphasised that he has one cardinal belief, which is that it is only the will of God that prevails in every circumstance whether good or bad, winning or failing.

Condoling the Kalabari people over the demise of their monarch, late King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Governor Fubara assured that the State government will fully participate in the burial activities while urging the people to put their differences aside and work together to give the late king a befitting burial.

In his speech, the regent of the Kalabari kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill said they visited to notify the governor that Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, The Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Kalabari Kingdom has died and formally invite him to attend the funeral. He thanked the governor for the support already given to them and solicited more.

On his part, Secretary to the Rivers State Government(SSG) Dr Tammy Danagogo said Governor Fubara has shown so much love towards the Kalabari people and committed to giving a befitting burial to their late Amanyanabo.

 

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Appeal Court verdict: Kano APC berates Attorney General over “malicious”  comments 
    The funeral 2 hours ago

    Ex-Governor Mbadinuju’s Burial: Anambra Shows Leadership
    5 hours ago

    2023 governorship election: The Okun as pawns in Kogi’s power game of chess
    6 hours ago

    Why there won’t be Obidient movement in next Anambra governorship election- APGA Chairman
    President Bio 7 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup Attempt: A Big Blow To Foreign Direct Investments
    7 hours ago

    Intimate facts about Chris Ogunbanjo – Udo Udoma
    From left: Jonathan, Ojukwu, Bianca 8 hours ago

    Unforgettable things Goodluck Jonathan did to Ojukwu – Bianca
    8 hours ago

    Court adjourns $23m loan suit between an Investment Company and Dantata till Dec 6, 2023