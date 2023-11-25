Flashback 2016: What Former President Jonson-Sirleaf Said About President-Elect Boakai, Other Burning Issues.

Abubakar Hashim

The day I met former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on 19th July 2016, just a week to the country’s 169th Independence Anniversary on 26th July, of that year, I benefitted immensely from her detailed analytical mind in areas of Liberia’s development programs after the brutal war, her remarks on her then deputy, now president-elect, Joseph Boakai and her views on Africa’s infrastructural deficiencies.

With me on that interview at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as the State House, locally called “Executive Mansion” was on repairs, ware Eugene Nagbe, then Information Minister, State House Chief Photographer, Amos Wisseh and her Chief Press Secretary, Darlington Sawyer.

What impressed me most was her uncanny description of Boakai, her then deputy for 12 years.

She described Boakai, in part, as “ a reliable, loyal and intelligent person, who is a good listener and a team player …..”

She went on to reveal Boakai as “supportive to her herculean tasks then, to bail out Liberia from the massive decadence of 14 year old war, with imminent signs of the ashes of war, with no light, no water, broken infrastructure and mass school closures and badly displaced people…..”

Whether Boakai will actualise these comments by his then boss, as the new President of Liberia, will be a wait and see situation. Madam Sirleaf was 78 during the interview in 2016, while Boakai, her then vice, was 72. Now Boakai is 79 and madam Sirleaf is 85.

But the most striking part of the two hour long interview was the question posed to her about her views on Boakai to succeed her in the 2017 election, then just a year away. Madam Sirleaf was mathematical, witty and direct in her answer, with a chuckle and a smile…..”The Liberian people will decide who will win the elections, as who wins any elections is determined by the numbers of votes cast… I won and came in through the people, with votes cast, not through anyone or any godfather….”

She also spoke on other issues including why Africa is deficient and lagging behind in infrastructure, her views on ECOWAS, AU and the UN.

Madam Sirleaf, who, few days ago, celebrated her 85th birthday in Monrovia, is a once a Nobel Peace Laureate and currently a global envoy on issues of contemporary interests.

Many Liberians say Madam Sirleaf is still relevant in the Liberian political space.

As she was witty and uncanny on the question posed on who wil succeed her in 2017, when Boakai eventually lost to Weah and now Boakai won against Weah in just concluded elections, madam Sirleaf remains the silent political heavyweight in Liberia today…