Ekiti First Ring Road Project, Game Changer in My Devt Plan – Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday flagged off the construction of the first Ring Road Project in the state, saying the project when completed will change the face of development and traffic management in the state.

Oyebanji stated this in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, while flagging off the construction of Ado Ekiti Ring Road Phase 1.

Describing the project as first of its kind in State Policy thrust , Oyebanji revealed that the road, which will link Iworoko to the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport in Ado Ekiti and the Ekiti knowledge zone, will traverse Iworoko, Are, Afao, Araromi Obo, Igbogun and terminate at Aso Ayegunle and Ijan Ekiti area.

Explaining the importance of the road, the Governor, said the concept will help in decongesting Ado Ekiti metropolis that is daily being jam-packed with heavy trucks plying Lagos- Ibadan-Ado- Lokoja Abuja Highway, thereby causing traffic snarl and constituting a serious agony to commuters.

“This project when completed will put an end to a long time of pain being witnessed on some strategic roads in our state. This is a testament to the gains of continuity. It was first awarded by Governor Kayode Fayemi, but the contractor could not mobilise to site due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“But the project was made possible today because the electorate voted for our party, so this is a beauty of continuity. If we have been doing this, we would have gone beyond this level . Any state where you witness development, it means they have a government that has the privilege of serving back- to- back and enjoy the opportunity of sustaining their policies like they are doing in Lagos .

“This road will enhance trade and commerce ,promote tourism and facilitate easy movement of agricultural products.It is a game changer, so the contractor needs your support. I know that our people are hospitable.

“I appeal to you to join hands with the contractor to deliver quality job. Don’t disturb them, this could stop them from finishing on time. The beauty of it is that in my discussion with Craneburg Company leadership, they assured that labour will be sourced locally and whoever that is employed as a worker should be ready to work.

“The local Contents bill is in the State House of Assembly and when passed into law will mandate all contractors to source their labour locally.

Oyebanji further revealed the proposition of his government to acquire vast portion of lands at the Ekiti State Cargo Airport area to execute suburban development plan that will create a prototype of Ado Ekiti town to attract investors to the state.

Speaking about the centrality of the project, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said with the ring road, there is no reason for commuters to pass through Ado Ekiti before reaching some destinations in the state. This, he said, will reduce the persistent agony of traffic logjam in the state capital.

Adebayo stated that the government considered the project a priority because it will service the Cargo Airport, Ekiti knowledge Zone and tertiary institutions like the Federal Polytechnic and Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

“This will bring a significant transformation to the development of the state and it is a symbol that Governor Oyebanji places priority on the people by way of reducing traffic hold up to the bearest minimal.

“Let me restate that this government is committed to transparency and accountability in the award of projects and this shall be strictly followed in the execution of this project. We will ensure that quality job is delivered and compliance to standard is followed”.

The General Manager, Corporate Services, Craneburg Construction Company, the contractor handling the project, Mr. Elie Adem, exuded confidence that it won’t betray the trust reposed in the company’s expertise and technical know- how in delivering the best for the state.

Adem appealed to the state government and communities where the road would touch to support the company to deliver in record time.

Saluting the industry and thoughtfulness of Governor Oyebanji for the choice of the site, the Grand Patron, Iworoko Progressive Union, Chief Julius Ajayi, disclosed that the project will attract huge commerce and industry to the axis and the entire state in general .