See Yahaya Bello’s memo, freezing Kogi State Govt accounts

See Yahaya Bello’s memo, freezing Kogi State Govt accounts

Friday, November 24, 2023 12:31 pm


Gov Yahaya Bello

Gov Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello , Kogi State Govt accounts,

The Kogi State Government has directed the freezing of all State and Local Government Accounts with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris said no imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

According to the statement, all “Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby Cancelled forthwith.”

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    From left: Mr. Steve Ayorinde; former Commissioner for Information & Strategy and Residence member of Magodo, GRA, Mr. Joseph Olofinsola; Chairman, C.C.C, Engr. Sheriff Daramola; Chairman, Mangodo Residents Association and Prof. Kayode Denloye, Chairman, Magodo Board of Trustees, during the Press Conference to prevent Access to and from wetland from Magodo GRA Phase lI, TAG: Save Our Soul held in Magodo, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. 2 hours ago

    Magodo Residents Seek Sanwo-Olu’s Intervention Over Threats By Land Grabbers Through Wetland 
    VP Shettima presides over FEC meeting 3 hours ago

    NEC Meeting:  We Must Develop Our Agric Sector to Self-sufficiency- Shettima to Governors
    Zenith Zecathon 5 hours ago

    Zenith Tech Fair 3.0 Concludes With Fanfare, As Finalists Receive Substantial Cash Prizes
    Symbol of Justice 6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Election Petitions Tribunal begins sitting on Saturday
    President Bola Tinubu 14 hours ago

    Tinubu Assents to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill
    Johnson Babalola 15 hours ago

    I am Dead Here Already: I Want to be Trafficked
    17 hours ago

    Uzodimma signs into law, Bill on teachers retirement at 65 in Imo
    Health 18 hours ago

    FCCPC advocates immediate treatment of gunshot and accident victims