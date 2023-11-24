President Tinubu appoints Rivers PDP Chairman  RMAFC Federal Commissioner 

Friday, November 24, 2023 2:45 pm


Ambassador Desmond Akawor

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the Rivers State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  to serve as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), pending the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The new RMAFC Federal Commissioner, who represents Rivers State, is being appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple earlier this month.

Ambassador Akawor is a decorated public servant who has served the nation as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

In press statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser, the President for Media and Publicity says,the President tasks the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria.

 

