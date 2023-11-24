President Tinubu Appoints Ministry of FINANCE Incorporated (MOFI) Board of Directors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten qualified Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI):

(1) Dr. Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman

(2) Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director

(3) Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management

(4) Mr. Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management

(5) Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk

(6) Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director

(7) Mr. Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director

(8) Ms. Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director

(9) Mr. Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director

(10) Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director

President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people. As a result, the President expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team.