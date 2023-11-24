President Tinubu Appoints Ministry of FINANCE Incorporated (MOFI) Board of Directors

President Tinubu Appoints Ministry of FINANCE Incorporated (MOFI) Board of Directors

Friday, November 24, 2023 9:41 pm


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten qualified Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI):

(1) Dr. Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman

(2) Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director

(3) Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management

(4) Mr. Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management

(5) Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk

(6) Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director

(7) Mr. Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director

(8) Ms. Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director

(9) Mr. Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director

(10) Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director

President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people. As a result, the President expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Appeal Court verdict: Kano APC berates Attorney General over “malicious”  comments 
    The funeral 2 hours ago

    Ex-Governor Mbadinuju’s Burial: Anambra Shows Leadership
    5 hours ago

    2023 governorship election: The Okun as pawns in Kogi’s power game of chess
    5 hours ago

    Why there won’t be Obidient movement in next Anambra governorship election- APGA Chairman
    President Bio 7 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup Attempt: A Big Blow To Foreign Direct Investments
    7 hours ago

    Intimate facts about Chris Ogunbanjo – Udo Udoma
    From left: Jonathan, Ojukwu, Bianca 8 hours ago

    Unforgettable things Goodluck Jonathan did to Ojukwu – Bianca
    8 hours ago

    Court adjourns $23m loan suit between an Investment Company and Dantata till Dec 6, 2023