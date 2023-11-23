Portable water: Uzodimma proposes establishment of 10mgws hydro-power plant in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma has suggested the establishment of a 10MGWs Hydro-Power Plant in Imo State to facilitate hitch-free supply of portable water for the residents.

The Governor made the proposal Tuesday night when he received in audience the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Teriumun and his team who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma told the Minister that the 10MGW Hydro-Power plant will help, if well implemented, to solve the problems of portable water shortage just as he sought the Minister’s intervention in completing some of the ongoing water projects in Imo within the year or early next year.

Governor Uzodimma who expressed joy that the visit will add value to the interest and welfare of Imo people commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his efforts towards the recovery of the economy of the country, congratulating the All Progressives Congress (APC) on her successes in the just concluded off – cycle governorship elections in Imo and Kogi States.

The Governor said “the Minister’s visit is a clear demonstration that he is out to work,” noting that, “he is about the first Minister who has taken time to visit the Parastatals and Agencies under his Ministry, particularly as it concerns Imo State since the constitution of the New Federal Executive Council under President Tinubu.”

He wished him well.

The Governor told his audience that “the journey between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Imo State has been very interesting as the Ministry has done a lot to provide access to quality water in the State.”

He said value addition has been added to the State through the implementation of the different water schemes since he came on board few the years ago and seized the opportunity to appreciate and acknowledge the interventions the State got in the area of water provision.

Governor Uzodimma recalled that by 2020 when he assumed office, the whole of Owerri Municipal was flooded which made access to portable water difficult.

To salvage the situation, he said his government carried out a survey, and embarked on the building of an underground balloon technology-driven drainage system that made piping and evacuation of flood water easy.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the Minister on the various World Bank intervention programmes, particularly in the areas of E-WASH-Programme, HYGIENE Programme, stressing that Imo has been able to benefit from USAID in the rehabilitation of the State’s major water scheme (Otamiri Water Scheme).

For all the assistance, the Governor expressed gratitude but like Oliver Twist said, ‘’the State needs more.”

He assured the Minister that the Government of Imo State is ready to work with his team “under a constructive partnership,” will make Land available as requested, but appealed to them to engage Imo Youths in farm work under a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Governor also drew attention of the Minister on the need to rehabilitate the Inyishi Farm Settlement that has been abandoned for a long time, pleading with him to do something about it.

He assured the Minister and his entourage of the State’s willingness to partner them to achieve the various water and farm projects in Imo State.

In his address, Engr. Teriumun said that the main purpose of their visit is to “undertake on the spot assessment of projects and programmes that the Ministry is undertaking through the Anambra/Imo River Basin Development Authority in the catchment States.”

He drew the Governor’s attention to the Ministry’s intervention projects in Imo, Anambra, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi States which cover water supply, irrigation schemes, dams and reservoirs, sanitation facilities and erosion control structures.

He reminded the Governor that President Tinubu tasked them on the 12 River Basin Development Authorities, to put 500,000 hectares of irrigable land for cultivation, in order to produce more foods to feed the Nation.

Engr. Teriumun emphasised that for his Ministry to meet its target, more lands are needed from the States and Communities to expand their irrigation coverage, hence he appealed to Governor Uzodimma to grant their request for more agricultural lands in Imo State and also, to give titles for the ones already acquired.

He rounded off by commending Governor Uzodimma for his commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Imo State through the various projects and programmes implemented by the 3R administration, praying God Almighty to grant the Governor the grace to achieve more in his second term in office.

Present at the visit were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioner for Water Resources, Imo State, Lady Ann Dozie and other Members of State Executive Council.

The Minister was accompanied by the Managing Director, Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority, Engr. Gerald Osuagwu.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State with the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Tariumun, when the latter paid a working visit to the Governor at Government House Owerri… Tuesday night.

—