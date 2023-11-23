Nigeria’s Healthcare Financing Will Be Firmed Up Under Tinubu – VP Shettima

Thursday, November 23, 2023 8:34 am


VP Shettima during the high-level strategic meeting on Gavi Alliance support for the Federal Government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its healthcare system financing and accountability, especially the vaccine and immunization programmes.

He said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is irreversibly devoted to redefining the idea of modern leadership in the country, particularly as it pertains to the welfare of Nigerians.

The VP stated this during a high-level strategic meeting on Gavi Alliance support to the Nigerian government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sen. Shettima applauded the Alliance’s invaluable contributions to improving vaccine coverage in Nigeria, noting the significant increase from 33% to 57% since 2016.

“We are facing some fiscal and monetary challenges, but where there is the will, there is always the way. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is irrevocably committed to redefining the meaning and concept of modern leadership in this country. We are committed to the welfare of our nation,” the Vice President noted.

VP Shettima also acknowledged Gavi’s critical role in Nigeria’s polio eradication efforts, highlighting the last reported case in 2016, even as he emphasised the government’s dedication to sustainable domestic financing for immunization programmes and its exploration of innovative financing mechanisms.

“We appreciate Gavi’s assistance in strengthening vaccine supply chain management and cold chain infrastructure. This has been instrumental in ensuring the availability and accessibility of vaccines to all Nigerians,” he added.

Soliciting Gavi’s continued support, Vice President Shettima outlined Nigeria’s plans for post-pandemic recovery and integration of immunization services within broader health strategies.

He emphasised the need to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on immunization programming and rebuild resilient health systems.

He continued: “We are grateful for Gavi’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s immunization efforts. We look forward to continued collaboration with Gavi and other stakeholders to achieve universal immunization coverage and ensure the well-being of all Nigerians.”

Earlier, the Interim CEO of Gavi Alliance, Mr David Marlow, while explaining the board’s visit to Nigeria, commended the Tinubu administration for its “strong commitment to primary health care and immunization”.

He said the government’s commitment to re-establishing the presidential taskforce on routine immunization and the increase in healthcare funding, among others, was also commendable.

Mr Marlow assured the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the health sector of Gavi’s commitment to aligning with the vision of the new leadership of the country in advancing the cause of primary health care and immunization.

Also present at the meeting were the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate; Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina; Gavi’s Managing Director of Country Programmes Delivery, Mr Thabani Maphosa; Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission in Nigeria, Mr David Greene; World Bank Country Director, Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, as well as representatives of development partners on the Gavi board, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, and the UK government.

 

