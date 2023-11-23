FCCPC advocates immediate treatment of gunshot and accident victims

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Wednesday in Kano, made a strong case for immediate treatment of accident and gunshot patients at hospitals without recourse to police report or approval.

Speaking during the training of doctors and nurses on the Implementation of the Patients Bill of Rights (PBoR) at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, advanced cogent reasons patients who are victims of gunshot and accidents should be given emergency treatment before ascertaining the circumstances surrending the cause of their injuries.

The theme of the training is: “Strengthening Patient-centered Care: A Health Care Provider Training.”

Irukera, who was represented by the Commission’s Executive Commissioner, Operations, Dr. Adamu Ahmad Abdullahi, insisted that patients who are accident and gunshot victims have the right to be treated first, before finding out the cause of their injuries, pointing out saving human lives remain paramount above other considerations.

“When you have an accident or gunshot victims or patients our position is that you have to treat the patient first before determining whether it is an accident or a case of crime, because one has to be alive first before any other thing,” he added.

He further stated that the idea behind the training workshop was to intimate doctors and nurses on the nitty-gritty of the PBoR for them to acknowledge their obligations and the rights of patients while carrying out their duties.

He further said that they workshop would be training the participants for them to train others on the need to abide by and upheld the Patients’ Bill of Rights., adding that, “today, we have to listen to the legal perspective and how health practitioners can apply the PBoR.”

According to him, “the documentation and unveiling of the Patients’ Bill of Rights across Nigeria is a significant nationwide initiative. It is part of the National Programme of Action for the strengthening of the Patients’ Bill of Rights spearheaded by the FCCPC in collaboration with Ace Associates, who serve as consultants.

“This programme aims to ensure that patients’ rights are protected and upheld in healthcare facilities across the country.”

He added that: “This comprehensive effort involves adopting the PBoR principles and guidelines, raising awareness among healthcare providers, institutions, and the general public about the importance of patient-centered care, and engaging various stakeholders in the healthcare value chain and beyond.

“These stakeholders include public and private healthcare facilities, state governments, and traditional rulers, ensuring an inclusive engagement approach.

” The initiative seeks to integrate the principles of patient-centered care effectively across the entire healthcare landscape in Nigeria. This approach fosters a culture of respect for patients’ rights and well-being, ultimately contributing to the improvement of healthcare.”