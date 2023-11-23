Banditry: we are closely watching Kano  border towns,  says Brigadier-General Are

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Brigade-Commander, 3 Brigade headquarters, Nigeria Army, Kano, Brigadier-General Jamiu Olayinka Are, on Wednesday, assured that soldiers and sister-security agencies are closely manning all the border towns across Kano state to avoid incursion of bandits and terrorists from neighboring states of Kaduna, Bauchi and Katsina.

Brigadier-General Are made this known during an interactive session with members of Kano State Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, already, a joint security team of the Army, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Police have been placed on 24 hours patrol across all the border towns in Kano to avoid infiltration of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

He said that the continued synergy among all security agencies in Kano has hugely contributed to the peace and order being enjoyed in the ancient commercial city in recent times.

Brigadier-General Are also commended patriotic residents of Kano state for consistent and timely provision of useful information that lead to figuring the hideouts and whereabouts of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

He said in recent times, border communities such as Rogo Local Government Area, have been flushed out of bandits, as well as, the issues of farmers/herders clash and cattle rustling.

According to him, “we also have those reports of banditry in Rogo earlier this year but we have troops that are there. What we have just done is to have a joint Taskforce which comprises of the Army, police, DSS and Civil Defence.

“I want to tell you that since this month, we have not recorded any kidnap incidence in Kano.

“The issue of banditry has dropped in those Local Government Areas bordering Katsina and Kaduna. So, it has really enhanced the security there. So Rogo is a bit fine now. We ensure that people there are also providing necessary information.

“So, what we have done is to ensure that we provide protection to all those Local Government Areas sharing borders with states like Katsina, Kaduna, and Bauchi to avoid incursion of the bandits.

“Another place, is the Falgore forest, we put our eyes there to ensure that it is protected.

“Kano is central to all activities of the northern part of the country; and it is the commercial nerve centre of the region. Whatever happens in Kano has effect on other parts of the North.

“So we don’t want anything to happen to Kano. So, that is why, relatively, insecurity has been contained in Kano.

“This is possible because of so many factors that include the synergy amongst all the security agencies. Be rest assured that all of us that are involved as security agencies are working as one. That is the way we work.”

In his remarks during the interactive session held at the 3 Brigade Conference Room, the Chairman of the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Aminu Garko, called for synergy between journalists and the Army.

He appealed for timely provision of useful information to journalists for projection of the activities of 3 Brigade towards ensuring maintenence of peace and order in the ancient commercial city of Kano.

Alhaji Garko, however, commended the Army for contending banditry and cattle rustling, particularly, in Falgore Forest which hitherto was a hideout for bandits.