Tinubu Committed to Welfare of Families of Fallen Heroes – Shettima 

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 8:26 pm


The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Maj. Gen.Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) (L) decorates Vice-President Kashim Shettima with the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo: State House)

*VP decorated with 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has restated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including families of fallen heroes.

He said the administration’s resolve was in acknowledgement of the sacrifices of service personnel to the unity of Nigeria and sustenance of global peace.

The Vice President who stated this on Tuesday evening shortly after he was decorated with the emblem of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa recalled the heroics of Nigerian service personnel in conflict theatres at home, across Africa and beyond.

Sen. Shettima said, “We really need to identify with the families of our fallen heroes – those who made the supreme sacrifice in the enthronement of peace in our country and our world in general, from Congo to Liberia, Sierra Leone and beyond.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who paid the supreme price. We have the moral burden to support them”.

Earlier, National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibrin, said the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is a solemn occasion dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also urged Nigerians to always remember the families of the fallen heroes, especially by contributing resources through the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of their loved ones.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in October launched the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, restating his government’s commitment to the repositioning of the armed forces.

 

 

