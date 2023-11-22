Kano guber: Confusion as leaked page of alleged Appeal Court judgement contradicts verdict

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A leaked page of last Friday’s Appeal Court judgement allegedly signed by the Registrar indicating victory for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as against the verdict which upheld the decision of the Governorship Tribunal, which had given victory to the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has created confusion in the political space of the ancient commercial city of Kano, and indeed, across the country.

The controversial copy of the judgement flew around the newsrooms and Social Media space Tuesday night.

A Statement released by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Tuesday night, indicated that: “A certified copy of Appeal court Judgement on Kano state Governorship election has affirmed the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf as duly elected Governor of Kano state.”

The Statement further stated, “In the fresh revelation as indicated in the written judgement, the Court of Appeal, set aside the judgement of the Kano election petition tribunal for lacking in merit.

” The evidence contained on page 67 of the copy of the Appeal Court judgement released on Tuesday and signed by Registar Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the appellate court upheld the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP as duly elected Governor of Kano.

“The three-member panel of the appeal court, on Friday 17th November 2023 had dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf based on his membership status.

” The appellate court subsequently affirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress APC as the winner of March 25th, 2023 Governorship poll in Kano.”

However, addressing journalists Tuesday evening, Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi also insisted that: “page 67 of the certified copy of the judgement indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.”

Dederi added that “contrary to what the Judges read to the public in the courtroom on the 17th November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as legitimate Governor of Kano state.”

On Monday, a mammoth crowd trailed the convoy of Governor Yusuf in his first public appearance in the state after his return from Abuja Sunday night.

Governor Yusuf has vowed to keep dispensing democratic dividends despite the two unfavourable judgements in a row,

A mammoth crowd received Governor Yusuf as Kano stood still for hours, while he moved to commission the remodelled Accident and Emergency section of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.