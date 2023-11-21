Be united, come up with a consensus candidate for 2027 election, Uzodimma tellls Owerri leaders

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has restated his commitment to ensure that his successor in 2027 comes from Owerri zone, challenging the leaders to eschew rancour and forge a common front that shows their preparedness to provide leadership.

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when the leadership of Owerri zone in the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him a congratulatory visit at the Government House. They were led by the Imo State APC Chairman, Dr. Macdonald Ebere.

The Governor who expressed gratitude to them for the visit, restated his commitment that the next Governor will come from Owerri zone and enjoined them not to disappoint Imo people by quarrelling about it.

Rather, he said, “you have to be united and if possible come up with a consensus candidate.”

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged that the zone has given him maximum cooperation and support, noting that, “and any good man must reciprocate every good gesture.”

However, the Governor reminded the leaders that a lot of differences still exist among them and therefore challenged them to take steps to reconcile their differences and unite as brothers and sisters.

“No man or woman will do it alone, because what the State needs most is peace, stability, prosperity, fight against poverty and security.”

The Governor regretted that insecurity has done a lot of harm to the economy of the State and canvassed the need for all to come together to put our house in order.

“Now that everyone is together, let no one work against the agreement to achieve the Imo Charter of Equity.”

The Governor said his administration will continue to work hard for the people of Imo State, noting that “the government will not be a lame duck because of the existence of the Charter of Equity.”

Though he reminded them that the implementation of the Charter of Equity will bring a contest for Owerri people, he however assured that since they know one another it is believed that they know “those who will work for the people and those who will work for their selfish interest.”

He thanked them for coming, promising the leaders that having worked well with him, he will surely work with them, and enjoined them to continue to move along in unity and allow peace to reign.

Earlier, Dr Ebere said they had come to congratulate the Governor on his overwhelming victory at the just concluded Governorship election in the State.

He said that “the zone saw, fought and conquered,” and that the zone dedicates all to the Governor’s hard work and victory to the glory of God.

Chief Henry Njoku, who read a shot address said the victory shows the love of Ndi Imo for the Governor and his general acceptability by the people.

Chief Njoku said that the victory is an affirmation of hard work and sterling qualities and confidence on the Governor.

He thanked the Governor for the choice of the female Deputy Governor from the zone and commended him for his commitment to the Charter of Equity that guarantees Owerri zone the next Governor after his tenure.

Speakers for the four Federal Constituencies – Ahiazu/Ezinihitte, Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala, Mbaitoli/Ikeduru and Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Owerri West – all congratulated the Governor and expressed assurance that he will surpass his first term achievements in the second tenure.

They sincerely thanked the Governor for promising to use Owerri zone to start the implementation of the Charter of Equity.

A former Deputy Governor of Imo State and Executive Chairman Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Lady Ada Okwuonu specially thanked the Governor for recognizing the female gender in his administration, and for camping it up by choosing a female Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru.

Describing the Governor as “Gender Friendly Governor,” she used the opportunity to advise the Deputy Governor-elect to be “humble, loyal and dedicated” to her boss and duties as she was in her days.

Other leaders who spoke include – Chief Lemmy Akakem, Hon Ernest Ibejiako, Chief Alex Mbata, Chief Marcellus Nlemigbo, Okenze Obinna and former Federal Law maker, Hon Sir Livy Oguike.