Appeal Court verdict: Our political enemies plotting to terminate Kwankwasiyya legacy, says Governor Yusuf

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 8:28 pm


Governor Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has broken silence after last Friday’s Appeal Court verdict that annulled his election, accussing some powerful politicians of plots to destroy  the Kwankwasiyya  legacy cum political phillosophy.

Governor Yusuf who insisted that the Appeal Court judgement was a “miscarriage of justice,” said that moves to remove him as Kano state Governor was not targeted at him, but, “a political missile,” being shot directly at the Grand Commander of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

He also  tested his political  popularity across major streets and roads of Kano city, Monday evening.

His convoy which left Government House, meandered through State Road, into the heart of Kano city, where he was hailed by mammoth crowd.

He was in the company of his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo and some key members of his cabinet.

Governor Yusuf had returned from Abuja, Sunday night, in company of his political mentor, Senator Kwankwaso.

During a Kwankwasiyya Stakeholders meeting, organized at the instance of Senator Kwankwaso, Governor Yusuf said his political cum legal travails were not targeted at him, but a calculated attempt to deflate the political muscle of his godfather—Kwankwaso.

He told the gathering that he was optimistic that the Supreme Court will restore his mandate.

He called for calm and promised that his mission as the number one citizen of Kano state, was to bring about uncommon socio-political, economic cum human development in the state.

According to him:  “All my political travails including the losses at the Elections Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal are targeted attacks against our mentor, His Excellency, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“We are going to continue working under his (Kwankwaso) guidance and leadership to do the needful, God willing. We declare our  unwavering loyalty to our political mentor.

“Even if the world says they are not going to give us anything because of his (Kwankwaso) vision, we are not going to turn our back on him and his vision.”

 

 

 

 

