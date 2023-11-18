Mother Of Pro- Governor Fubara Protester Calls On CP Disu To Help Her Recover Son’s Dead Body

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Mrs Callister Ugiri mother of 27 year old Onyekachi Ugiri, a Pro- Governor Siminalayi Fubara protester who died after he was caught by bullet on 31st October,2023 has called on the newly deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police,CP Olatunji Disu to help her recover the corpse of her Son.

Mrs Ugiri in an interview on Friday in Port Harcourt pleaded with CP Disu to tell Police Officers who were on ground on the day of the protest to produce the corpse of her Son.

Mrs Ugiri said “I have seen the video of my son’s dead body .What,I want is for them to give me the dead body of my son, let me go and bury him.I have gone to many hospitals, mortuaries to search for his dead body, but I have not seen his dead body.

“What I am begging is that anywhere the dead body is kept it should be given to me,I am not making any trouble,I just want to get the dead body and bury him.

“I call on the new Commissioner of Police to look into the matter,any how he knows he will help me recover the corpse let him do it.I am a poor woman”.

Recall that the immediate past Commissioner of Police CP Nwonyi Emeka had in a press briefing on November 3,2023 denied knowledge of Police Officers shooting any body on the day of protest let alone Police seeing any dead body.