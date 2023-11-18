Liberia Elections Outcome: Weah at Dinner Last Night, After Congratulating New President-Elect

Abubakar Hashim

President George Weah, displayed true sportsmanship at a dinner with ministers and aides, in a tolerant and optimistic mood, receiving strings of phone calls from world leaders.

The calls were mainly expression of admiration and showering of accolades to him and Liberians for a peaceful democratic transition.

Weah, 57, a former international football star, who won 3 awards in a row, as best African, European and World footballer of the year, really displayed sportsmanship to concede and congratulate the president elect, Boakai, even before the final results were out.

At the dinner, last night in Monrovia, Weah wore an optimistic and zealous look, toward the next polls in 2029.

Liberia has a six-year tenure of presidential leadership.