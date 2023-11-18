Governor Namadi presents N298. 14 billion 2024 appropriation bill to Jigawa House of Assembly 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has presented N298. 14 billion appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly for scrutiny and passage into law for the 2024 fiscal year.

He described the proposed budget as ambitious, designed a significant move towards driving inclusive growth and development in Jigawa State.

Tagged: “The Budget for a Greater Jigawa,” the proposed budget is designed to support development interventions across key sectors, including agriculture, small and medium-scale enterprises, and critical infrastructure.

Governor Namadi emphasized the alignment of the 12-point Agenda and commitments to the people of Jigawa State with the State Development Plan, implemented through annually reviewed medium-term plans.

The 2024 proposed budget, contextualized within a medium-term fiscal framework covering the period 2024–2026, reflects a commitment to achieving a strategic vision for Greater Jigawa from the outset.

With an estimated budget of N298.14 billion, the 2024 Appropriation Bill represents an impressive 23% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase underscores the governor’s resolute commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring the overall prosperity of Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi expressed his administration’s determination to prioritize sectors that have the potential to generate employment opportunities and enhance the standard of living for the people of Jigawa State.

By focusing on agriculture, the backbone of the state’s economy, as well as fostering the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises, the government aims to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Furthermore, critical infrastructure development remains a top priority for this administration. Investments in infrastructure will not only improve connectivity within the state but also attract investments, stimulate economic activities, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens.

The Governor highlighted the significance of accountability and transparency in governance.

He assured the public that the government would ensure responsible utilization of funds through regular audits and robust public financial reporting mechanisms.

This commitment to transparency will help maintain public trust and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

The proposed 2024 budget for Jigawa State reflects the government’s vision for inclusive and human-centered economic growth.

By investing in key sectors, promoting accountability, and prioritizing infrastructure development, the government aims to drive positive change and progress throughout the state.

(Governor Namadi presenting the appropriation bill to the Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly)