Gawuna says Appeal Court judgement  is victory for all 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Former Deputy Governor of Kano State and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has described the Appeal Court judgement that affirmed his victory at the March 18 governorship election in the state as victory for all.

I a Statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Kano, Gawuna who expressed happiness over the verdict added that, “truth has prevailed.”

The Statement reads: “Praise be to Almighty Allah for ensuring our victory today at the Gubernatorial Election Court of Appeal.

” I wish to appreciate the court of appeal for its verdict which upheld our victory at the election petion tribunal court.

“The affirmation of the truth by the appeal court will surely strengthen the democracy.

” I want to use the opportunity to commend the judges of both election tribunal and the court of appeal for standing by the truth to ensure that justice prevailed.

“Both the judgements have reaffirmed that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

” This is a victory for all the residents and citizens of the State,therefore I am seeking for the support of everyone irrespective of party affiliation to join hands with me and my running-mate Alh.Murtala Sule Garo in the advancement of Kano.

” I have to thank our amiable leader, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,the Deputy Senate President Sen.Barau Jibrin and the two ministers from Kano State for their support.

” My appreciation also goes to the hardworking State APC Chairman Alh.Abdullahi Abbas,Party Executives,Members of the National and State Assemblies,Local Government Chairmen and Party stalwarts from ward to state level.

” I wish to commend all the Ulamahs,Business Community,Youths and Women Groups for their solidarity and prayers.

” Our mission is growth and development through improvement of the living standard of the residents and citizens of Kano State.

“I am calling on the residents and citizens of the State to remain calm and continue to be law abiding.