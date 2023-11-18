Ganduje excited over Gawuna’s victory at Appeal Court

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed excitement over the victory of the APC Governorship candidate in Kano, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, at the Appellate Court, describing it as victory for Kano people.

According to Ganduje, with Gawuna’s victory at the Appeal Court, there are better days ahead for Kano.

He also expressed optimism that Gawuna will emerge victorious at the Supreme Court.

Ganduje hailed Friday’s Appeal Court’s judgement that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, expressing hope that the Supeme Court will affirm the Appeal Court judgement.

According to him, Gawuna’s administration would provide better opportunities for the masses and record more achievements than his eight years as governor of Kano state.

Ganduje expressed optimism that even if Yusuf files an appeal at the Supreme Court, the APC would defeat him to clinch the Kano apex seat.

“I thank Allah for this important judgement. We have to thank the judiciary for providing good administration of justice despite all the distractions that took place since the beginning of the case.

“We have to thank the judiciary. There is no doubt this is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for APC and a victory for Kano State. This is an indication that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. Democracy we can say is matured in Nigeria. We have to thank all those stakeholders, the political parties, even the NNPP that took us to the Appeal Court.

“For Kano State, this victory is for all of us. We are fully aware, we know what happens during the election; a lot of malpractices and we took the issue to the tribunal and by the grace of God, we got a fair judgement in favour of our great party, APC.

“Now, the government in power, the NNPP decided to go the Court of Appeal and this morning by the power of God, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the lower court. And by so doing, our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna is the duly elected governor of Kano State.

“But in all, probably, they will go to the Supreme Court which is part of democracy. There is nothing wrong for them to go to the Supreme Court. We too, we are ready to meet them in Supreme Court. And Insha Allah, we will win at the Supreme Court as well.

“But we want to assure the people of Kano State that the good administration that was provided in my eight years with my deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna and now, the governor-elect for Kano State will provide a similar, not even similar, I believed he will provide a better administration, more achievements will be recorded in Kano State because that is what we expect, ” he said.