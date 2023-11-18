CEPACS Hold 50th Anniversary, To Promote Africa Church Growth Through Digital Communication

CEPACS Hold 50th Anniversary, To Promote Africa Church Growth Through Digital Communication

Saturday, November 18, 2023 6:55 pm


L--R, Ver. Rev. Fr. Andrew Kaufa Ulemu, Coordinator & Liaison Officer of Continental Planning Committee, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Badejo (Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo) / President of Assembly of the Pan - African Episcopal Committee for Social Communication ( CEPACS). Ver. Ref. Rafael Simbine junior, Secretary General, Symposium of Conference of Africa Madagascar ( SECAM). Ver. Rev. Germaine Rajoelison, 2nd Deputy Secretary General (SECAM) at the Press Conference of the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration and Assembly of The Pan - African Episcopal Committee for Social Communication (CEPACS) in Lagos on Friday 17th November 2023

L–R, Ver. Rev. Fr. Andrew Kaufa Ulemu, Coordinator & Liaison Officer of Continental Planning Committee, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Badejo (Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo) / President of Assembly of the Pan – African Episcopal Committee for Social Communication ( CEPACS). Ver. Ref. Rafael Simbine junior, Secretary General, Symposium of Conference of Africa Madagascar ( SECAM). Ver. Rev. Germaine Rajoelison, 2nd Deputy Secretary General (SECAM) at the Press Conference of the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration and Assembly of The Pan – African Episcopal Committee for Social Communication (CEPACS) in Lagos on Friday 17th November 2023

In celebrating Pan African Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS) 50th year anniversary, Catholic Bishops across Africa will gather to promote Synodal church in Africa through digital communications.

Speaking at the World press conference held yesterday in Lagos, the president of CEPACS and Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo said that the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the body would help promote the synodal Church in Africa through social Communications.

He noted that the CEPACS assembly is an opportunity for evaluation and stock-taking on the work of CEPACS over these 50 years, saying it will hopefully reinvigorate CEPACS, propose new communications strategies for evangelization and update Church structures and policies for the future.

According to the Bishop, it will also align the work of CEPACS with the new synodal process which calls for a Church that listens to all its members and components and gives everybody, especially those at the margins an opportunity to express themselves and participate more in the life of the Church.

“In Synodality, everybody is carried along and no one is deliberately left behind in the scheme of things. Such a noble vision obviously has a lot to offer modern society as well. Communication is an indispensable part of synodality and so, the vision for founding CEPACS, needs to be optimised and brought into the present and future digital age.”

CEPACS was founded in the year 1973 by Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) in Ibadan. It is geared towards the management and operations of the communications apostolate in Africa.

The event will be holding in Lagos from November 18 to 21, 2023 with the theme, ‘CEPACS at 50: Towards promoting a Synodal Church in Africa through Social Communications’.

It is also African region’s arm of the Catholic Church that handles all matters concerning the activities in the realm of media in Africa and Madagascar – press, radio, television, video, traditional, social media, and a host of other new forms of media.

The 50th anniversary with an assembly of communication experts and Catholic Bishops across Africa will have Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect for the Dicastery for Communications, Vatican as Keynote Speaker in Lagos, Nigeria.

Communication coordinator, Association of Member Episcopal Conference of Eastern Africa, Association Member of Episcopal conference in East Africa (AMECEA), Fr. Andrew Kaufa stated that “the theme of the conference is important in Africa. Communication is becoming part of the merger in Africa and the world. It is through communication we can build solidarity in Africa.”

He added that “communication has changed, Artificial Intelligence is the big issues, there is a digital migration and advancement in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), so how the church responds to these, I believe it will bear more growth.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji (right) during a working visit to the Honorable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office in Abuja, on Novemeber 20, 2023. 22 mins ago

    Ekiti to Contribute Immensely to Mining Sector Development – Alake
    Dr Goodluck Jonathan 22 mins ago

    Jonathan at 66: A Statesman and the Redemptive Power of Peace
    Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gume 2 hours ago

    Kano: CP Gumel warns against planned protest over Appeal Court verdict
    President Tinubu spoke at a panel discussion titled, "Fostering local value chains and investments in Africa - The role of the German private sector" at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference 3 hours ago

    Tinubu to investors: Nigerians are the greatest asset and advantage we have over other nations
    4 hours ago

    Why we  have serious problems with Kogi guber election- SDP’s Adewole Adebayo
    Football betting2 5 hours ago

    Popular Football Bets and Tips for Beginners 
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 6 hours ago

    How Ogun State is the New Jersey of Nigeria- Dap Abiodun
    Silhouettes of prisoners 8 hours ago

    Tension in Enugu Over Moves to Release Key Suspects in a High-Profile Murder